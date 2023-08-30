This newspaper ran a vintage, undated photo of Wool Queen Norma Harer on Aug. 3. Sharp-eyed reader and Wellsboro resident Al Harer shared the photo with Norma’s daughter, Melaine Cancellari Rottkamp.
Rottkamp reached out to the Gazette to explain the intriguing picture, which was most likely taken in 1964.
“My mom was from Liberty,” said Rottkamp. “She lived on Brion Hill Road; my grandmother Mildred Harer was born in the house at the end of the road.”
Rottkamp grew up listening to her mother’s stories of attending the Tioga County Fair, participating in 4-H and admiring the memorabilia that Harer saved from her time as Wool Queen.
“When you’re a little girl and your mom has crowns and sashes, that’s the coolest thing ever,” said Rottkamp.
Rottkamp said that her mother was 16 or 17 when she competed for wool queen. The contest was one of the “commodity queen” pageants intended to promote different strains of agriculture such as dairy or meat; the wool queen promoted sheep.
“It was a marketing effort of different industries,” said Rottkamp. “They had all these pageants that took place at county and state fairs.
“It was pretty intense. They had to be interviewed and know facts about sheep and wool production, and they had to know about the different kinds of sheep. She didn’t have her own sheep — they had dairy — but she learned all about it. The bighorn sheep, with the curly horns, was her favorite.”
Contestants had to wear a woolen dress during the competition (“Can you imagine, in the summer?” asked Rottkamp) and they were also judged on their poise and their ability to model a bathing suit.
It is unclear who made the wool gowns that contestants wore, but Rottkamp recently found notes in her mother’s diary mentioning that she was working on a white wool dress during this time period.
After winning the Wool Queen contest at the Tioga County Fair, Harer flew to Texas to compete in the national Wool Queen pageant.
“She flew there in a wool dress,” said Rottkamp. “Again, can you imagine?”
Harer did not win Wool Queen at the national level. She returned home and eventually attended Mansfield State College, where she met her husband Mike Cancellari. The Cancellaris settled outside Ithaca, N.Y. where Norma became a stay-at-home to two children and later worked for Cornell University.
“She was the best,” said Rottkamp. “She helped start a 4-H club in our town, she coached baton and cheerleading and she was so supportive of everyone. She was so funny, too, and she had an amazing smile — she was one of those people.
“Her hobbies were an extension of what she grew up with and learned: canning, gardening, flower arranging, pickling. She thought us how to do all that stuff, too.”
Rottkamp’s parents returned home every summer for the Tioga County Fair and a family reunion.
“I would spend a week on the farm every summer,” said Rottkamp. “I actually saw, or rather, missed my first fireworks at the Tioga County Fair. I was about five and I was so excited, but I fell asleep and woke up in my grandfather Romain Harer’s arms. I was so upset.
“The Tioga County Fair is also where I had my first cotton candy. My grandpa tried it for the first time, too. I loved it and he hated it.”
Rottkamp was surprised and pleased that the Wool Queen photo reappeared.“It’s nice that people can remember her,” she said. “I’m so bad at articulating her awesomeness.”