Much of the south shore of Cowanesque Lake will reopen to the public thanks to cleanup efforts of several volunteers.
Organized by the Friends of Tioga-Hammond Lakes, the volunteer cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 4 was part of National Public Lands Cleanup Day. About 22 volunteers started the day, said Dave Snyder, a Friends member who spearheaded the event.
“This is a great turnout. Thank you to everyone who came out today and to the Army Corps,” said Snyder in between gathering branches. “They can stay as long as they want. Me? I’ll be here all day.”
According to the Army Corps of Engineers Facebook page for Tioga-Hammond & Cowanesque Lakes, the volunteer count grew to 35 by the time the day ended. Park Ranger Brad McElheny directed their efforts.
People of all ages arrived to help. A toddler enthusiastically grabbed small branches and ran them to rangers in utility vehicles, who hauled them away into larger piles of wood. Teens and adults tackled large branches and older folks raked the grass clean where those branches had landed.
Before the group arrived, the area looked more like a wasteland of mangled tree limbs, trash with unreadable labels and other unrecognizable debris after heavy rain flooded the area a few weeks ago. Now, the Army Corps said most of South Shore Recreation Area, between Lawrenceville and Elkland on Route 49, can reopen to the public.
The Friends of Tioga-Hammond Lakes is a nonprofit 501c3 organization dedicated to promoting outdoor recreation and education. To find out about their future workbees or other events, follow it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/friendsofthclakes.
For the status of the local lakes and recreation areas, follow the Army Corps at www.facebook.com/thclakes or visit www.nab.usace.army.mil/Missions/Dams-Recreation and scroll to “Pennsylvania.”