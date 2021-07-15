With changes brought about by the pandemic, the organizers of the 26th Youth Field Day are seeking additional help.
Jim Mucci and Richard Shire, members of the organizing committee, said volunteers are needed to set up the 10 stations at the Ives Run Recreation Complex in the week preceding and during the Aug. 21 event.
Normally, said Shire, high school students from Northern Tioga School District complete their community service requirements by setting up canopies, signage, placing picnic tables and trash cans, targets and other items used during the event. With the COVID-19 pandemic, those community service hours have been eliminated or reduced.
“We’ve cut it back to just what we absolutely have to have to make it work,” Mucci said.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the federal park hosting the event, will cut the grass and place the picnic tables and trash cans. However, there’s still work to be done for each station.
“We’re looking for Scouts, church groups, service organizations and sporting groups to help,” Shire said, noting that many of the committee members are aging or have physical limits.
Organizers are scheduling Aug. 17, 18 and 19 as work days for volunteers to help set up each station. Aug. 20 is set aside for last minute tasks or to catch up in case of inclement weather.
In addition, volunteers are needed the day of the event to help at some stations, with food preparation and to transport supplies to the stations.
During Youth Field Day, about 150 children, ages 8-15, travel by small groups to each station where they learn and have hands-on experience with different outdoor activities: .22 rifle shooting, shotgun shooting, archery, black powder shooting, fishing, trapping, turkey calling, wildlife identification and, new this year, ATV safety and snakes.
The youths can attend multiple years and come from Pennsylvania, New York State and farther to attend the annual event.
“We don’t care where they’re from. We’re out to serve kids and cultivate an interest in the outdoors whether it is hunting, fishing, trapping or just having an appreciation for it,” Mucci said. “Getting into these outdoor activities when I was young kept me from getting into things I shouldn’t get into.”
Mucci, a former teacher, said he observed that students with an interest — whether outdoor activities, music or something else — had better grades and got into less trouble than students without an interest.
“If nothing else, they have a great day and everything is free and they get a shirt, hat and lunch, but it just may spark something,” Shire added.
State agencies, sportsmen’s clubs, government agencies and volunteers work together to hold the event. Each participant, who must be accompanied by an adult, receives a free hat and T-shirt and both youth and adults get lunch.
Anyone interested in volunteering should email omucci@pa.gov or erobbins1@stny.rr.com.