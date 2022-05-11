A relatively young group is traveling around the state providing assistance with wildfire suppression and searches.
The Cedar Mountain Wildfire Crew, based in Tioga County, was established in 2018, said Aaron Miller, the crew’s superintendent.
The support crew can travel anywhere in Pennsylvania and the local community to provide assistance to local fire departments. It was formed to support local fire companies, many of which are facing a volunteer crisis.
As a wildfire crew, the Cedar Mountain group is capable of being self-sufficient for 72 hours while on a fire. That means, they can stay on the site of an incident for 72 hours, allowing the local fire company to respond to other emergencies and calls.
Wildfire crews are specialists, Miller said. They have learned additional techniques and skills that can be used to extinguish a forest fire. The 15-person crew has two highly-trained sawyers, paramedics, EMTs, a federally-certified firefighter, and a nationally-certified search and rescue person.
“We are a young crew, but combined, we have a lot of experience,” Miller said.
The crew supplies each member with pants, shirts, line packs, a fire shelter, helmets and tools; their only responsibility is supplying their own boots. The crew also has a wildfire engine, chain saws, leaf blowers and a trailer to haul the equipment.
Each crew member must complete wildland fire training courses, fire shelter training and pass a fitness test where they must walk two miles in less than 30 minutes while carrying 30 pounds.
“We provide a professionally-trained crew for wildland fires in Tioga County,” he said. “We also have an individual who is nationally-certified in search and rescue, so we have responded to searches as well.”
They come from all walks of life: a business owner, school teacher, some with young children, many members of local volunteer fire companies across the county.
“We’re pretty proud of our different members,” Miller said. “We’re fortunate to have the members who will give the time they do.”
Spring is wildfire season in Pennsylvania, and Cedar Mountain most recently responded to a 100-acre wildfire near Hazelton. Miller received the call for assistance at 10 p.m. on a Friday night to travel two hours to the fire the next morning. Within 30 minutes, he had eight people committed to helping.
Once on site, the crew worked with another wildfire crew to start backfires that would remove fuel and help extinguish the wildfire. Within half an hour, the majority of the fire was out.
The crew then went into the burned area to find hot spots and cool those down. They left the scene around 6 p.m. that same day.
To date in 2022, the crew responded to two out-of-district wildfires and also two searches during hunting season last year.
Assisting the crew is Brian Plume, a forest fire specialist supervisor, and Scott Miller, a forest fire patrolman, both with the Tioga State Forest.
“We as a crew would not be where we are without those two,” Miller said. “We are lucky to have them.”
The wildfire crew only responds upon request of an incident commander.
The wildfire crew, like local fire departments, is always looking for new members. No experience is necessary; training will be provided, said Miller.
To learn more, message the Cedar Mountain Wildfire Crew on Facebook or call Miller at 570-439-4009.