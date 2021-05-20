There were lots of names on the ballots, but not a lot of voters turned out for the May 18 Municipal Primary.
Unofficial results show just under 6,800 voters cast ballots, about a 26% turnout.
The results are unofficial until after the return board, which meets Friday, completes its count.
Statewide, the three proposed constitutional amendments and referendum all received affirmation from voters.
Unofficial state results have 1,031,128 supporting and 892,093 against the proposal to allow the General Assembly to terminate or extend a disaster declaration, which would then be approved or not by the governor. County voters were 5,325 for and 1,432 against.
For the next proposed amendment to have a disaster emergency declaration automatically expire after 21 days unless extended by the General Assembly received 1,039,897 for and 900,920 against. County voters were 5,497 in favor with 1,283 opposed.
A third amendment for Constitutional protection of equal rights received 1,380,797 in favor and 554,215 opposed in the state; local voters were 4,709 for and 2,010 against.
On a referendum to expand eligibility of loans to volunteer fire, ambulance and rescue companies that use paid personnel, statewide voters cast 1,386,992 in support with 534,353 opposed. County voters were 4,804 in favor with 1,9907 against.
County races
In the prothonotary race, incumbent Marie Y. Seymour is ahead with 3,002 votes against challenger Julie Sticklin at 2,304 on the Republican ballot. There were 273 Democratic write-ins.
Sticklin, who also filed a petition for Delmar Township supervisor, is leading incumbent Ken VanSant by a vote of 246-184 in that race. Candidates can file for more than one elected position, but must decide which one to accept if securing the most votes in both races.
Sheriff Frank Levindoski, running unopposed, received 5,223 votes from Republicans. There are 147 Democratic write-ins.
Kera L. Hackett, seeking another term as treasurer, received 4,974 votes from Republicans. There are 87 Democratic write-ins.
In his bid for another term as Magisterial District Judge in Elkland, James R. Edgcomb received 273 Democratic and 1,474 Republican votes.
School districts
Candidates may cross file to appear on both Democrat and Republican ballots and are designated accordingly. Unofficial results are listed below.
Northern Tioga — Region 1, 2 four-year terms: Gregory M. Cummings 66(D), 410(R); Julie Kay Preston 64(D), 489(R); Region 3, 2 four-year terms: Kimberly Strauser 88(D), 481(R); Ian J. McLaughlin 91(D).
Southern Tioga — Region 2, 2 four-year terms: James D. Kreger 625(R), Kyle Heyler 501(R); Region 1, 1 four-year term: Rebekah Ann Riley 171(R), Stephen J. Guillaume 291(R); Region 3, 1 four-year term: Sean Bartlett 98(D), 415(R).
Wellsboro Area — 4 four-year terms: Christopher S. Gastrock 157(D), 1,277(R), Matthew Feil 129(D), 1,084(R), Rebecca A. Charles 185(D), 1,091(R), Shawndra Holderby 120(D), 824(R), Carrie Heath 239(D); 1 two-year term: Kate Gilligan 233(D).
Galeton Area — Region 2, 1 four-year term: Kelly S. Macensky 28(D), 64(R); Bonnita L. Stover 47(R).
For more results, visit www.tiogacountypa.us and click on the Election Results link on the left.