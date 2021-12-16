The Lawrenceville borough council will end the year without a secretary/treasurer. Council accepted the resignation of Penny Jeffer, effective Dec. 16 but failed to take action to advertise the position. The office will be closed and no action can be taken until the January meeting.
The 2022 budget was approved by a 4-2 vote with Councilmen Gordon Chilson and Robert Penzone opposed. Chilson said the budget will be reopened in January when the new council members take office. The budget shows no tax increase with tax set at 5.6604 mills. The firemen’s contract calls for a slight increase at .08.
Council failed to accept the resignation of council member Terry Gleason. Gleason tendered a resignation in November however the voting tied three in favor of accepting and three against accepting the resignation. Gleason’s term expires Dec. 31.
Caleb Geist, the water sewer operator, suggested the storage tank be inspected in hope that the dirty water complaints of the past two months can be addressed. No action was taken. Further discussion was held about flushing the borough’s hydrants which could resolve the issue.
Park maintenance was again discussed with no action to open the park. Chilson made a motion to close both borough parks but the motion died for a lack of a second. Councilman Mansel O’Dell took action to hire a sub-contractor to place mulch in the park and make the improvements to allow for the park to re-open.
Repairs will be made at the Perry Bostwich library as requested. Councilman Cleo Russell will direct the borough work force to fix the plumbing leak and replace a light bulb on the porch.
Action was also delayed on hiring J.H. Williams to audit the 2021 books. The cost of the audit was not to exceed $12,250. Three members voted in favor with three opposed, causing the action to fail. The council will revisit the issue in January.
An overdue water sewer bill at a rental property on Main Street has led to attempts to shut off the water. According to Chilson, the shut off cannot be found. Chilson wants the outstanding bill sent to the landowner.
Council paid three invoices for Barnes Plumbing and Heating in connection to a recent water leak in Ryon Circle. The line was damaged when the borough work force failed to mark the lines for a subcontractor digging there. That led to a shutting down of the system and a subsequent boil water order.
The Department of Environmental Protection is requiring the borough to have uninterrupted electrical service for the water plant. A generator is needed but no bids were solicited for the equipment. The matter will be on the agenda in 2022.
Council failed to transfer $28,000 from the water sewer department to the general fund for the 2021 budget. The matter died for the lack of a second. Action is expected in January 2022.
Council again failed to approve the final payment of two invoices for the Pennsylvania department of transportation due to poor work the invoices were for $8,178 and $2,800. Councilman Gordon Chilson said there is outstanding work on the project leading to the holding of the final payment.
Lawrenceville Borough Council will meet at 7 p.m. January 3 for the purpose of organizing with the monthly meeting to follow.