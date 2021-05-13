The Ole Covered Wagon Tours opens its 2021 season on May 15, welcoming a return to a full schedule of scenic rides through the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon. Hours were curtailed during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The canyon has been unchanged since the beginning of time,” says owner Brad Confer. Confer’s family has lived on the Ansonia property since 1903; Ole Covered Wagon tours is entering its ninth year of business at this location.
Wagon tours have existed in the canyon since the late 1970s. Each tour is two hours, and is supplemented throughout with a detailed history of the area.
“We talk about the canyon, and the family,” said Confer. “We started as a horse farm, supplying horses for logging in the canyon. The Confers were also in the railroad business.”
Today, Confer’s workhorses are a fleet of 12 Belgians and Percherons purchased, mainly from Amish and Mennonite dealers, for their strength and temperament. Ole Covered Wagon Tours also employs nearly a dozen locals.
“As we get down into the canyon, we tell visitors the history of Marsh Creek, of the canyon, of the little white church right over there,” says Confer. “We talk about the history of the railroad, and of the Civilian Conservation Corps camps, which were right here.
“Also, most times people don’t know much about the Native American history of the canyon, so we definitely talk about that, as well as the bridge and the mimic of the train station,” Confer said.
Guide Jim Melko said that although families flock to the covered wagon tours, it may be “especially good for older people, or people who have limited mobility – our cushions are thick, and all you have to do is sit there and enjoy.”
Melko, who narrates the tours, added, “You’ll be listening me talk for at least an hour, but it’s great.”
“If you want a relaxing, comfortable, educational experience, this is for you,” said Melko. “It’s the rare day that we don’t go into the canyon and see wildlife – deer, bear, eagles. There’s nothing better.”
Ole Covered Wagon Tours is open May 15–Aug. 31 on Wednesdays for their Waterfall Ride at 12:30 p.m. The Summer Classic wagon ride takes place Thursday through Sunday at various times. From Sept. 1 through Halloween, during peak foliage season, additional tours will be added.
Ole Covered Wagon Tours is located at 1538 Marsh Creek Road, 11 miles west of Wellsboro. For more information, visit Ole Covered Wagon Tours’ Facebook page or call 570-724-7443.