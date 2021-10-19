Erin de los Rios is on the road with a mission to bring quality food and drink to Wellsboro via Wandering Barista, the are’s first drive-through coffee truck.
de los Rios is an experienced barista, waitress and baker who perfected her skills at Night & Day Cafe in Mansfield.
“There’s no drive-through coffee in Wellsboro,” said de los Rios. “It’s always been a dream of mine to have my own coffee shop, and this is cost effective and a great way to get my feet wet.
“The way the world is right now with COVID, this is a better way to start out.”
de los Rios purchased her truck in July and opened Aug. 3 with her debut event at National Night Out in Blossburg. She began serving Wellsboro on Oct. 11.
Wandering Barista offers both breakfast and lunch items and gourmet coffees and teas. de los Rios makes all food items and some of her syrups herself.
“My coffees come from Necessary Coffee out of Lancaster,” says de los Rios. “I have two different blends. All of my coffee drinks are espresso based, aside from the cold brew. I do not do drip coffee.
“The Americano is the closest to regular coffee — it’s really an individualized cup of coffee.”
de los Rios also serves decaffeinated beverages and offers sugar free syrups.
She also uses a separate coffee for cold brew, which is sourced from Bruni. The cold brew takes 24 hours to make and is flavored with berries and molasses.
de los Rios grew up in New Jersey and has lived in the Mansfield area for 12 years, currently with her husband and two small children.
“I love the area and atmosphere here,” she said.
“I’m excited to start,” de los Rios said. “I’m hoping people will be patient as we get into the groove.”
The Wandering Barista truck is located in the parking lot on East Avenue near the Wellsboro Plaza. Hours are 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information visit Wandering Barista on Facebook or call 570-404-8495.