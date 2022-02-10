WELLSBORO — Proposed changes to the high school’s course selection guide for 2022-23 were voted down at the Feb. 11 meeting.
The Wellsboro Area School District board voted 4-4 against three pages in the guide that would implement weighted grading and a Latin honor system. The split was along the usual lines with Chris Gastrock, Al Bieber, Maegan McConnell and Linda West opposed and Tracy Doughtie, John Hoover, Lee Stocks Jr. and Rebecca Charles in favor.
The proposal would have assigned weights to classes: 1.0 for a standard class, 1.04 for an Honors course and 1.06 for an AP/dual enrollment course. Under the weighted course, students could earn as much as 4.33 GPA for attaining an A+ grade.
Also included were changes to required courses to be eligible for valedictorian/salutatorian for the Class of 2025.
The guide also outlined a new Latin honors system starting for the Class of 2026 where students would graduate cum laude for attaining a GPA of 3.32-3.65, magna cum laude for 3.66-3.99 GPA or summa cum laude for 4.0 or higher GPA.
The intent of the Latin honor system, said high school Principal Jeremy Byrd, is to recognize more students in addition to those attaining the two top class ranking.
“We have 150 students and we only recognize two a year,” Byrd said. “If you’re in the top 10 group, you should not feel like a failure.”
Based on past graduating classes, the honor system would recognize the top 20-30% of each graduating class. The achievement could be recognized with different colored sashes or cords at commencement or in the program, he said.
It would, Byrd said, give students more goals to target and recognize students in vocational tracks who do not take courses required for valedictorian or salutatorian.
“To me, if you graduate from high school, it is a big deal,” West said. “Where you are in the class ranking is not as big a deal to me as what you do with your life.”
The Latin honor system and weighted grading are separate issues, Byrd said. The district already has a weighting system, giving some courses additional credit value depending on how rigorous it is.
The change would not reduce any GPA, Byrd said, and would make students more competitive for scholarships
“I have seen numerous students literally pull their hair out or be physically sick because they realize their senior year that I will never achieve one or two,” Byrd said. “That’s why we’re looking at ways to make it all a benefit to everyone.”
However, half the board members disagreed with weighted grading. West said that colleges already “weight” courses when assessing the record of incoming students.
Gastrock said he wanted to table the vote for more discussion, but Superintendent Brenda Freeman said the course selection process needs to begin in February.
Gastrock said the changes should have been raised for discussion at an earlier board meeting. He asked the dissenting board members to talk with administrators and other board members who worked on the concept to get more information.
“I’m willing to listen, but I still do not agree with weighted grades,” West said.