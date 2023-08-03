WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Area School District is still discussing whether or not to fill an open computer instructional position at the middle school with less than a month before school starts.
At the Aug. 1 work session, middle school Principal Rob Kreger presented information on the topics and lesson plans for teaching computer skills to fifth through eighth graders.
Earlier this year, the board accepted the retirement of the teachers who had taught computer skills at the elementary and middle schools. The elementary position has been filled, but no action taken on filling the middle school post.
In his comments, Kreger alluded to discussion among the board about whether, with the one-to-one computer devices at the school, it is necessary to fill the position at the middle school. The principal came down in support of filling the post.
“It is so much more than keyboarding,” Kreger said.
The class would include keyboarding, but also build on skills from elementary school to prepare students for high school level courses. It would include lessons in coding, web development, animation, robotics, personal finance, entrepreneurship, universal software like Word, digital citizenship and safety, the ethical use of technology, engineering and STEM skills.
The course could more accurately be called a business and technology class, rather than computer class, Kreger said.
“We are getting down to the wire and if we’re not going to put it on the schedule, we need to figure out how to get these topics into the schedule,” he said.
Students at the middle school have a computer class every other day for two periods, which may be six or nine weeks long depending on the size of classes. Because the faculty member will teach both elementary (fifth and sixth grade) and high school (seventh and eighth grade) students, he or she would be required to have an add-on certification for business, computer and information technology, which is required for high school instruction.
Board members expressed a desire to review the curriculum rather than just lesson plans, to see the continuity of learning from elementary through high school. They also questioned what qualifications are sought for the teacher to fill the position.
Amy Coots, director of curriculum development, has been working with William Cary, the new elementary computer instructor, on the elementary curriculum for the course. She said it would not be difficult to write a middle school curriculum or adapt one from another district.
In other business, Buildings and Grounds Director Rick Warren noted that the bathrooms for the stadium are still 12-16 weeks from delivery and installation. The renovations at the middle school are seeing some delays, but the building will be open for the start of school on Aug. 30. Principal Kreger noted that the work will be ongoing through the school year. “It has to look like this before it looks like what we want it to,” Kreger said.
The board was also asked to review medical terminology textbooks that will eventually be used with a dual enrollment class at the Pennsylvania College of Technology. The board asked Amy Coots to check into electronic textbooks.
Finally, the Parks and Recreation Committee agreement will be finalized in September. There will be three representatives from the borough, three from the school district and three at-large. Chris Gastrock, Dan Nowak and Tracy Doughtie are tentatively intended to represent the board through December.
Following adjournment, the board went into executive session to discuss the candidates for the computer position. The board will meet at 6:30 p.m., Aug. 8.