WELLSBORO — Not too surprisingly, the Wellsboro Area School District is facing a significant shortfall of $1.67 million in the early stages of its 2023-24 budget preparations.
The good news is that the shortfall has shrunk $400,000 in two weeks and will probably continue to go down in the months ahead, said Superintendent Alanna Huck.
Huck spoke about the budget during the March 14 board meeting, noting that there are still a lot of unknowns that will be firmed up as the June 30 deadline approaches.
This is the first budget since the pandemic for district that does not contain federal stimulus dollars or ESSER funds.
“We may have to make hard decisions as a board regarding what we’ve been paying for with ESSERs,” Huck said.
The ESSER funds covered the cost of building-based substitute teachers, an elementary counselor, a teacher coordinator for the online academy and an enrichment teacher. The board will decide whether to continue those positions or not; they are currently included in the budget.
Right now, the budget revenues total $28,015,052, just slightly above the 2022-23 budget of $28,013,282. The local revenues will total about $15,200,000 with state revenues projected at $12.2 million and federal monies at just under $600,000.
In his budget address, Gov. Josh Shapiro stated his plans to award new dollars to school districts. Under that plan, which may or may not be approved by the legislature, Wellsboro would receive $553,000. Huck included half that amount in the current district budget and said that figure will be refined as negotiations at the Capitol continue.
Shapiro also is awarding block grants for student mental health services; Wellsboro’s allocation is $100,000, said Huck.
Naloxone policy
The board approved final adoption of a revised policy for the use of naloxone, commonly referred to as Narcan, which is administered to treat opioid overdoses.
Director Al Bieber urged that the district have every employee trained in the administration of naloxone and urged the district to determine whether bus drivers could be trained, too.
He would like to see a dose of naloxone in every classroom, as well as the nurse’s office, to speed the response in administering the treatment.
In response to an audience question, Huck said the district is not facing drug overdose problems at the school. Rather, the policy is intended to be in place in case it is needed, not only for students but also adults in the building.
That led to a discussion about creating the position of a safety coordinator. That person would be in charge of ensuring that all staff are trained not only in naloxone administration, but also CPR and AED. He or she would also monitor safety in all the buildings, such as drills and ensure emergency plans are up to date.