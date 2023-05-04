WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Area School District board of directors will vote on a preliminary budget for fiscal year 2023-24, using reserve funds to cover a $403,000 shortfall with no tax increase.
Superintendent Alanna Huck presented information on the budget at the May 2 work session. If the preliminary budget is adopted at the May 9 meeting, it will be available for public review for 30 days before adoption in June.
The budget projects revenues at $28,530,059 and expenses at $28,938,932, with a shortfall of $408,873.
That’s a change from the first time Huck presented information on the budget, which then carried a $2 million shortfall. The figures will continue to evolve before the final adoption, which could be at the June 13 meeting, she said.
The district could not raise property taxes for 2023-24 because it has too much unassigned reserve funds, Huck said.
It currently holds $6.1 million in reserve funds. The state prohibits districts from raising real estate taxes if reserves total more than 12% of its annual budget, just under $3.5 million. The district’s policy is to maintain between 5-8% in reserves, between $1.49 to $2.32 million.
Huck recommended the board allocate some of those funds to committed funds, such as an account to replace the athletic field surface, playground equipment replacements, bathrooms for the stadium or for new technology, to name a few.
Wellsboro also could assign those funds to some big ticket items on its to-do list.
A renovation of the Rock L. Butler Middle School is facing a shortfall of about $3.6 million. Huck recommended the board consider using some of its reserve funds and also borrowing money to pay for phase 2 of the project.
Also, the high school roof needs to be replaced. Early estimates ranged from $1.9-$2.6 million depending on what type of roof replacement system was used.
That figure could increase, said director Al Bieber. He reported that several local roofing contractors inspected the roof and identified more issues than those found earlier by other engineers and roof consultants. The problem, he said, goes “all the way down” to the steel decking.