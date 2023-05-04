WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Area School District board of directors will vote on a preliminary budget for fiscal year 2023-24, using reserve funds to cover a $403,000 shortfall with no tax increase.

Superintendent Alanna Huck presented information on the budget at the May 2 work session. If the preliminary budget is adopted at the May 9 meeting, it will be available for public review for 30 days before adoption in June.

