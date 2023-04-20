WELLSBORO — The replacement roof at the Wellsboro High School will have to wait a bit longer as the district seeks bids for all roofing options, including steel.

At the April 18 meeting, the Wellsboro Area School District board of directors voted down a bid of $2,663,214 from Budget Roofing to replace the roof at the school with a PVC contour rib roof system. The purchase would have been through Costars, the state’s cooperative purchasing program for public entities.

