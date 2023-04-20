WELLSBORO — The replacement roof at the Wellsboro High School will have to wait a bit longer as the district seeks bids for all roofing options, including steel.
At the April 18 meeting, the Wellsboro Area School District board of directors voted down a bid of $2,663,214 from Budget Roofing to replace the roof at the school with a PVC contour rib roof system. The purchase would have been through Costars, the state’s cooperative purchasing program for public entities.
Prior to the vote, director Chris Nowak raised concerns with the proposed PVC system and the warranty. The 20-year warranty on materials can be extended to 30 years with a thicker PVC sheet for an additional $95,000.
He and other board members also questioned the amount of caulking that would be required and the cost. Nowak said in his talks with a vendor, the price could be reduced by more than $1/foot from $8/foot in the bid.
Director Al Bieber said the district has never looked at the cost of installing a steel roof. While the cost would increase, it may be offset by the longevity of the roof.
The district will ask its engineer, Sam Scarantino, to assess the roof, make a recommendation and write bid specifications. Historically, school districts that get bids generally have a better outcome, said solicitor Chris Lantz. If it doesn’t work, the district can still go with the Costars bid.
Going to bid will postpone the start of the project, said superintendent Alanna Huck, who predicted it will be mid-summer before the board will vote to either approve or reject the bids.
Safety coordinator
In other business, the board appointed middle school Principal Rob Kreger as its safety coordinator with a stipend of $15,000 from April 13 through June 30, 2024.
All school districts are required to fill this position, Huck said, and it must be an employee of the district. Kreger is a certified emergency medical technician and volunteer emergency responder.
“In choosing Rob for the position, it’s based on the fact that he has a lot of safety training and experience with it,” Huck said. “Because of his training, I felt he would be the best choice.”
The board asked that Kreger work with the buildings and grounds committee to identify safety concerns and security.
Bocce team
The district also approved a memorandum of understanding with Special Olympics Pennsylvania to develop a Unified Champion Schools program for the 2023-24 school year.
The MOU would result in creation of an interscholastic bocce ball team composed of students with developmental disabilities and those without. The team will have a home match and travel to four away matches.
Equipment, uniforms and a liaison will be provided by Special Olympics; the district is responsible for transportation costs to the away matches and to the state championship if the school qualifies.