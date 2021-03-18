“This is all about discipline and self-control,” said Marilyn Jones, founder and co-leader of the Tioga County chapter of The Well-Armed Woman. This local branch of TWAW boats approximately 35 members, ranging in age from twenties to eighties.
The Well-Armed Woman is a national organization, founded in 2018, that promotes gun safety, education and support through workshops and hands-on events.
“It’s mainly about education and empowerment,” Jones said. “We enable women to be comfortable with a firearm. We provide firearm and range safety training, and range and command rules, among other things.”
Jones formed the Tioga County TWAW chapter in 2019.
Pat Butts, TWAW co-leader, said, “We also provide hunter safety classes; a lot of parents are taking this course now.” Although TWAW exists to empower and educate women, men “are always welcome. We’re always in need of range safety officers,” Butts said.
Jones and Butts note that they regularly partner with Mansfield University Police Academy to offer workshops on issues such as Stand Your Ground laws. TWAW focuses on small firearms, but will soon offer a four-hour class in conjunction with MU that teaches semiautomatic/assault rifle safety and regulations.
“There are just more of these out there now, and we want people to be safe with them,” Jones said. “So many women have husbands that have passed. They’re left his guns, and they come to us with no clue how to use them. We get them comfortable.”
TWAW is not officially associated with the National Rifle Association, although, Jones said, they do take advantage of some of their classes and trainings. They also joined with larger movements and events such as the #notme movement, which highlights issues of women and violence, in June; programs through the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which TWAW will begin this summer; and Stop the Bleed in September.
Stop the Bleed, Butts said, “occurs right before hunting season, and teaches how to deal with hunting accidents. We’re bringing in an ER nurse for that.”
“Guns and shooting and defense are part of our heritage,” said Jones. “It’s extremely important to not let it die away. TWAW also contributes to the community through charity and fundraising events. “We’re finishing up preemie and hygiene items for Asa’s Place, and we’ve also contributed to Wellspring Community Services.”
The Tioga County Well Armed Women chapter meets monthly on the third Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Mill Cove Range in Mansfield during warm months. During the winter, the group meets at Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club.
For more information, visit The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapter of Tioga County, PA Facebook page, email jones_mk@yahoo.com or call 570-549-2794.