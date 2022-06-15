WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Area School District voted in favor of a 2022-23 budget that will increase property taxes.
At the June 14 meeting, the board voted to approve a budget that balances revenues and expenses at $28,154,108. Voting for the budget were Christopher Gastrock, Dan Nowak, Maegan McConnell, Al Bieber, Linda West, Rebecca Charles and Lee Stocks Jr. with John Hoover and Tracy Doughtie opposed.
The budget has a projected surplus of $315,920, said Rob Kreger, interim administrator.
Hoover said he would not vote for the budget without determining where any surplus from this year and next will be earmarked, such as high school roof, greenhouse replacement or safety improvements. District officials were unable to provide a solid figure because of the retirements of key personnel, former Superintendent Brenda Freeman and business manager Laura Perry.
Doughtie said while she has traditionally supported a small tax increase every year, she does not support one for similar reasons as Hoover and due to current economic challenges.
However other board members said any of the three projects identified earlier would be appropriate uses for any budget surplus if there is one.
“It’s not often you have a clear crystal ball about what lies before us, but here we do,” Bieber said.
Going with the budget vote and split into the same lines was the approval of taxes for the coming year. The real estate transfer tax remains at 0.5%, earned income at 1%, and local service tax at $5.
Property taxes will increase by 0.5%, going from 19.32 mills to 19.1639 mills for Pine Township, Lycoming County and from 19.02 mills to 19.4166 mills for Tioga County’s Wellsboro borough and Charleston, Delmar, Duncan, Middlebury and Shippen townships.
In other business, the board voted to hire Heather Brown as the interim business manager/board secretary at $70,000 effective June 15, and accepted resignations from Lindsey Byrd, seventh-grade English language arts teacher; Page Eisewerth, third-grade teacher; and Michelle McNett, high school health and physical education teacher.
The board also approved numerous other agenda items to close out 2021-22 and prepare for the 2022-23 school year, including food service contracts, field trips, conference requests, phone system upgrade, support staff transfers, textbooks, extra-curricular hires and summer professional development of the English, science and math curriculums.