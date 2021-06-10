WELLSBORO — Property owners in the Wellsboro Area School District will see less than a half mill increase in taxes for the coming school year.
The board adopted its 2021-22 budget at the June 8 meeting, setting taxes at 19.02 mills in Tioga County and 19.32 mills in Lycoming County. The WASD includes Wellsboro borough and Charleston, Delmar, Duncan, Middlebury and Shippen Townships in Tioga County and Pine Township in Lycoming County.
That’s a 2% increase, said Business Manager Laura Perry, going up 0.36 mills in Tioga County and 0.41 mills in Lycoming.
Under the Act 1 Index, the district could have raised real estate taxes by 3.8%, or a top millage of 19.3815 in Tioga and 19.6285 in Lycoming.
Homestead and farmstead exclusions will receive a slight break on their tax bill, receiving up to a $380.17 discount bill. A homestead/farmstead is an owner-occupied, primary residence; rental and commercial properties do not qualify for the tax break.
The district will carry a deficit in 2021-22, said Business Manager Laura Perry. Projected revenues for the coming fiscal year are $28,040,749 with expenditures at $28,524,434, leaving a deficit of $483,685.
There are still some unknowns, Perry said. The state has not adopted its budget or finalized funding for public schools. Any increases in what the district projected to receive will reduce the deficit.
2021-022 school year
Superintendent Brenda Freeman said she has been fielding inquiries from parents about what school will be like this fall for the 2021-22 school year.
The district is planning to reopen schools as normal, following the traditional model. That means students will be in school for face-to-face learning. The district will not offer remote learning, although students can still enroll in the Wellsboro Online Academy.
She does not expect that masks will be required as the state plans to lift the mask order on June 28.
The district does plan to follow all guidelines issued by the Pennslvania Department of Health and Department of Education, Freeman said. Plans will be adjusted as needed.
In other business the board:
- Accepted the retirement of Neva Miller, a full-time special education instructional aide effective June 30; Dustin C. Daily, an elementary teacher as of June 30; and Madison Canfield, a middle school learning support teacher effective June 25.
- Created three positions: the principal of academic affairs and a full and part-time gifted education teachers. The principal position will have many responsibilities of a director of curriculum.
- Hired Todd Outman as high school assistant principal.
- Appointed Matthew Rendos as the district’s athletic director.
- Appointed Tammy Giart as the Wellsboro Online Academy lead teacher.
- Hired Carla Tardieu as special education learning support/life skills teacher at Charlotte Lappla, Hunter Cass as a special education learning support teacher at Don Gill, and Jamie Madlock as special education emotional support teacher at the high school.