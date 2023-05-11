WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Area School District took the first step towards adopting its final budget with the board unanimously approving the preliminary final budget at the May 9 meeting.
The budget sets revenues at $28,530,059 and expenses at $28,938,932, leaving a shortfall of $408,873.
Superintendent Alanna Huck said the district will make up the unfunded shortfall from its reserve funds. The budget may continue to evolve as the state finalizes its budget.
The budget is on display for 30 days. It could be adopted at the board’s next regular meeting on June 13.
In other business, the board approved hires for programs and curriculum development over the summer months and began preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
For summer, the board approved 43 faculty members to participate in the English language arts curriculum and instruction professional development for seven hours at the rate of $34/hour. Additionally, Ed Hamm was authorized for up to 30 hours and Wade Owlett for 10 hours, both for social studies curriculum, and Tiffany Getty for seven hours of Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association training. They will receive $34/hour.
The board approved extended work years for three middle and high school guidance counselors, the high school agriculture teacher and the high school guidance secretary.
Nine teachers and two paraprofessionals received the nod for the special education extended school year. Hours range from 10 to 45 for the teaching staff, all at $34/hour.
One paraprofessional will attend the Partners Summer Adventure Program, working 14 hours a week for five weeks at $14.50/hour. The other will work a maximum of 45 hours at the same rate.