The Almost World Famous Wellsboro Town Band is back and swinging with a full slate of rehearsals and public concerts.
“In my 27 years in Wellsboro,” said Band Director Adam Brennan, “last year’s absence of the band due to the pandemic was the first pause I experienced.”
Brennan took over as director in 2013 when longtime director Mike Galloway retired. The town band is an attraction for locals and tourists alike — the Green is thronged with listeners each performance – but it serves a greater purpose for the community and band participants.
Morgan Shaffer is longtime band participant and is the Wellsboro Middle School band director.
“I enjoy having the chance to play clarinet alongside other adults as well as students. As a teacher, I’m usually on the other side of the baton, so it’s a treat to be part of the ensemble,” said Shaffer.
Participants include professional musicians, enthusiastic amateurs, MU students and local high school students. All adults and teens entering ninth grade or above are welcome to join.
“For student musicians, this is a great way to grow,” said Brennan. “Students attending a summer music camp can earn scholarships.
“Our players come from a variety of backgrounds. Many members have been playing for as long as I can remember, and I began playing percussion in the band in 1995,” Brennan said. “Our members come from all professions, but share a love of music and the enjoyment of playing in the community group. “
The band is funded completely by donations.
“We utilize the Wellsboro High School auditorium for free,” said Brennan. “Much of our percussion is loaned by MU’s Music Department as well as music and other equipment.
“We pay for insurance, music, equipment and a director stipend when funds permit. We truly appreciate the community support. If not for the generosity of our audiences, we couldn’t have this group in our community.”
This region is still mindful of COVID-19.
“At concerts we’ll encourage people to social distance, and wear masks for the safety of themselves and others,” said Brennan. “Members can choose to wear a mask or not if they are vaccinated during rehearsals; spacing is a little bit wider than we would typically use.”
The goal for the Almost Famous Wellsboro Town Band is fostering community and connection through music.
“I’m excited for this season of Town Band for our community to enjoy this tradition again,” said Shaffer. “It’s great fun to see the Green packed with tourists and residents alike experiencing the music together.
“Our members want to have a good experience, enjoy themselves, and have fun doing it,” Brennan said.
Rehearsals are 6:45-8:45 p.m. at the Wellsboro High School Auditorium; just show up with your instrument. The cycle is three rehearsals followed by a performance.
Rehearsals for the first concert are Monday, June 21, 23 and 28. This first concert is Jazz Band instruments/style only. The performance is Wednesday, June 30. The remaining rehearsals (full band) are July 5, 7 and 12 with concert July 14 and July 19, 21, 26 with concert July 28.