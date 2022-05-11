WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro borough council unanimously approved a conditional use request for a new commercial daycare following more than an hour of testimony at a May 9 hearing.
Erin Jelliff and Dolly Voter will operate the Wellsboro Children’s House, a Montessori-based program, for up to 28 children, ages six weeks to kindergarten age. The facility will have five full-time employees and several part-time ones.
The property is owned by Brad Snowburg.
The council will require the pair to meet several stipulations for the permit, including:
Having a one-way driveway where vehicles will enter from Walnut Street and exit onto Pearl Street, by a right turn only.
Operate between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Provide a copy of the property lease, for four off-street parking spaces at 67 Pearl Street, all licenses and occupancy permits.
If either Jelliff or Voter leaves the partnership, the conditional use permit will terminate.
Maintaining 11 parking spaces or the number required by the borough zoning ordinance.
Any upgrades to the property’s sewer will be the responsibility of the applicant.
Installing a fence around the perimeter of the property and the trash storage area.
Jelliff and Voter testified to the need for additional day care services in the area. After announcing their plans to open a daycare, the pair received 26 applications.
They said a neighborhood is the safest location for a daycare, noting the staff will know the neighbors and feel safer than an institutional setting.
Several residents spoke before the vote raising concerns about the additional traffic, 330 more vehicles per week according to one estimate, and storm water run-off issues in the area.
“That doesn’t improve my neighborhood, my quiet, peaceful neighborhood,” said Linda Young, a Pearl Street resident.
Rodney Mee, who lives on Walnut Street, said the one-way driveway would create, in essence, another alley within the borough.
“When parents come to the elementary school to drop off or pick up their kids, they come screaming in,” Mee said. “This will not be a neighborhood, it will be a thoroughfare.”
A family and group day care provider testified to the need for day care and said the drop-off and pick-up process is pretty quick and smooth.
Many who spoke said they support additional day care services, but not at the proposed location.
“I think these people have the right idea, but it is in the wrong location,” Peter Pagano, a Lincoln Street resident, said.
Others testified as to the professionalism of Jelliff and Voter, including several prospective employees and former employers.
“They are willing to work with people. They won’t slam the door in your face when you say, ‘Can you move the dumpster’ or ‘Can you not let parents honk their horns’,” said Mary Grab.
Jelliff and Voter acknowledged that there are sometimes parents who drop off early or pick-up their children late. The facility has steep fees as part of the parent contract to discourage that, they said.