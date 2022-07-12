WELLSBORO — Borough council here took care of routine business at the July 11 meeting.
The board approved a land swap between two properties, both owned by Bruce and Holly Morris. The couple’s lot at 55 Grant Street, is 0.33 acres and accessed by a driveway on Rectory Lane. The neighboring lot at 0.34 acres is vacant.
The swap would move approximately 0.04 acres from the vacant lot to the other lot. With the swap, the dividing line between the properties would run parallel to Grant Street instead of Rectory Lane.
The purpose of the land swap, Bruce Morris told council, is because the house on his lot encroaches near the boundary. Any development on the vacant lot would require removing several trees.
In other business, the council:
- Announced the borough received $120,732.94 in Act 13 Impact Fees.
- Appointed Daren Getty to fill the Delmar Township representative position on the Wellsboro Municipal Authority. He replaces Grant “Skip” Cavanaugh who resigned.
- Appointed Louis Rachiele, who was recently hired as the borough manager, to serve as zoning office, right-to-know officer and as borough delegate to the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs. Rachiele and Christina Christmas were also designated as signers on all borough accounts at the following depositories: Northwest Bank, First Citizens Community Bank and the Pennsylvania Local Government Invest Trust.
- In a related matter, council also removed Florence Martino and Scot F. Boyce Jr. as signers on all borough accounts.
The next borough council meeting is at 5 p.m. Aug. 8.