WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Online Academy has evolved since its formation in 2003, and offers an alternative education model for students and families.
Ben Largey, a psychologist and administrator of the Wellsboro Online Academy, presented information about the program’s past, present and a peek into the future during the Oct. 5 work session.
Originally, the school district’s online learning environment was KnowledgeNet and for the first several years had an enrollment of 3-7 students, said Largey. In 2007, the district changed the name and began offering teacher-facilitated classes.
The district shifted again in 2010, developing a plan to offer multiple blended learning options and requiring all in-school students to complete an online class as part of the graduation requirements. The district focused on getting teachers certified in all content areas and at every grade level.
One goal, said Largey, was to rival the cyber charter schools, which receive funding from the school district for local students who attend. In 2013, the district focused on recruitment and retention of those students.
The WOA allows students and families to maintain a connection with the school community, as well as offering blended learning options. Local teachers are able to assist students when there is a roadblock.
In the past 10 years, enrollment has hovered between 23-44 students. It rose to 50 students in 2020-21 during the pandemic and is now at 70 students.
Wellsboro has been recognized as an innovator and leader in online program models, Largey said. A Cyber Room allows students to come in for face-to-face opportunities for receiving help. The Cyber Room was closed last year, but reopened this year. Between 5-15 students visit in a week, said Tammy Knowlton, head online teacher. This is Knowlton’s first year in the position, also a first for the district. Her role is to help students and try to engage online students who are not engaged in the learning environment.
Online learning is not for every student, Largey said.
Future goals include recruiting new teachers for instruction, adding to the course offerings, finding more synchronous course offerings and exploring partnerships with other school districts, he said.