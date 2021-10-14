The Wellsboro Area School District board of education accepted a letter from Superintendent Brenda Freeman announcing her intent to retire.
Freeman plans to retire effective June 30, 2022, according to the information provided at the Oct. 11 board meeting. She has served as superintendent since 2016.
She holds a Bachelor of Science in education and a Masters of Education from Mansfield University. Freeman also obtained her principal K-12 certification and PhD from Andrews University.
Freeman has worked in the education field since 1997, when she began as an elementary school teacher in Southern Tioga School District. She also served as superintendent of the Galeton Area School District prior to her current position in Wellsboro.
In other business, the board handled several personnel issues including:
- Hired Ashley Bowen as elementary teacher.
- Hired Ashley Baker as a special education teacher.
- Transferred Brigette Largey from middle school special education teacher to elementary counselor.
- Transferred Kevin Post from elementary special education learning support teacher to middle school special education learning/emotional support teacher.
- Transferred Gladys Burrous from middle school librarian aide to high school librarian aide.
- Hired Penny Cruttenden as part-time middle school librarian aide.
- Approved the resignation of Margaret Sensenig, high school special education instructional aide.
- Approved extra-curricular hire Darci Warriner, middle school girls softball head coach.