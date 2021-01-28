WELLSBORO — Borough residents who have not removed 2020 elections signs from their property may have recently received a letter from Borough Manager Scot Boyce Jr.
Borough Zoning Ordinance Section 11.3 prohibits the display of campaign signs for more than 30 days. These signs are considered “Non-Permanent Signs of Limited Duration.”
The ordinance states that a non-permanent sign is “a sign displaying a message that is temporary in nature and relates to a specific event or occurrence, which is not intended for permanent installation. Examples include … a lawn sign promoting a particular candidate for an election.”
“People are allowed to display these signs twice a year, for the primaries and general election,” said Boyce. “But at this point, it’s just clutter.”
Boyce, who determined which homeowners received letters by surveying every street in the borough, added, “Campaign signs refer to a specific event, and that’s passed.”
Some residents have expressed concern that one or the other political party may be more likely asked to remove their signs. Wellsboro resident Vicky Locey said, “I have no issue with this as long as it’s applied to all.” Boyce noted, “I don’t care whose name is on those signs. We just want them gone.”
Boyce said that that, per the ordinance, yard signs with non-political sentiments (such as “Support Our Local Businesses” or “Black Lives Matter”) can stay up indefinitely. He states that flags are not considered yard signs, and are also allowed, under Section 11.3, to be displayed for as long as a homeowner wishes.
Jim Meade of Wellsboro and other residents disagree with the interpretation that flags bearing the name of a presidential candidate are not, in fact, election signs. “Political flags are, and should be, classified as signs,” Meade said.
Boyce reminds the public that the language in Section 11.3 requiring permits for signs pertains overwhelmingly to retail businesses.
“No one needs a permit for the type of sign that you’d put in front of a house, at any time,” he said.
Asked about the time frame for homeowners to remove their signs, Boyce said, “Well, sometimes things take time. We’ll give them a week or two.”
If residents refuse to remove their signs? Boyce replied, “I hope it doesn’t come to that.”