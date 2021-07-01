The Wellsboro Bible Church, at 12880 Route 6 just west of Wellsboro, is planning an inaugural indoor service at its new location on July 11.
WBC purchased the campus in January 2021. The property previously served as Charleston High School, then an elementary school, the Penn College North Campus and Shell Appalachian headquarters.
“This was funded completely by private donations,” said Lead Pastor TJ Freeman. “Our congregation is passionate about serving the community. We had a week to figure out the purchase, and they came through.”
“That was a miracle in itself,” added Pastoral Assistant Joshua MacClaren.
WBC was established at its former location at 45 East Avenue, Wellsboro, in 1886. In 2018, the church began holding services at the Wellsboro High School Auditorium.
“We were holding two services a week to accommodate the space and our congregation; we also had only 20 parking spaces – it was tight,” said Freeman.
In 2020, COVID-19 forced WBC to move from the school auditorium; services went online during the pandemic and then resumed at the Tioga County Fairgrounds.
“We had our feet in the sawdust,” said Freeman.
With the purchase and renovation of the Route 6 property, the sky is the limit for community worship and service. The campus boasts cheerful classrooms for children and adults alike, comfortable meeting spaces and a sanctuary that is located in the old high school auditorium.
“This was completely covered up,” said Freeman, standing amid the construction of the sanctuary. “We had to uncover the stage and take down the drop ceilings, and when we bought the place, it was all cubicles.”
WBC continues to grow.
“We have a significant generational mix, and good diversity,” Freeman said. “Of our 350 members, half of them are children.”
The church staff is also expanding to meet needs, with eight elders, a staff of six and “an army of volunteers.”
“Years ago, we had no kids at all,” Freeman said. “A group of older ladies would meet outside my office each week and pray that children would come. And they did.”
The 38-acre campus is ideal for sponsoring family and community outreach. A parenting conference, with educator and author Dr. Ted Tripp, is scheduled for July 16-17. A Mini Vacation Bible School will be provided for childcare.
WBC’s annual Block Party will take place on church grounds this year, in conjunction with other local ministries, on Aug. 19 from 5-8 p.m. The Block Party will feature a petting zoo, an illusion show and other kid-friendly activities.
“We want to see every acre, and every part of the building, used for our mission and the community,” said Freeman.
Also beginning in the fall are two adult studies led by Pastoral Assistant MacClaren: the basics of Christian faith and “Surprised by Suffering.”
WBS is holding outdoor services at 10 a.m. Sundays until the re-opening on July 11. For more information, visit Wellsboro Bible Church on Facebook or wellsborobible.com.