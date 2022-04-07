WELLSBORO — The school district’s two Odyssey of the Mind teams that qualified for the World competition have less than two months to raise more than $41,000.
The Wellsboro Area School District discussed those expenses at the April 5 work session. At the the state competition on April 2, a middle school team received a third place finish, qualifying it for the world competition. The high school team placed fifth, which did not qualify it for Worlds, but its receipt of the Ranatra Fusca Creativity Award did. Both teams created balsa wood structures to hold weight.
At the April 5 work session, the board indicated a willingness to pay the registration team for both teams, which is $3,000 per team.
This is the second time that Wellsboro has sent a team to the World competition; the last time was in 2004-05, said Brigette Largey, coach of the advancing middle school OM team.
Sadie Mack, the district’s OM coordinator, also provided some preliminary cost estimates for taking the 14 students, the coaches and coordinator to the World Competition being held May 25-28 in Ames, Iowa.
The teams will probably look at hotel accommodations as dormitory stays would cost $735 per student. The majority of the students are in middle school and some parents are not comfortable having their student in a dorm, said Mack.
Mack looked at renting a bus, but that would have added $11,000 to the cost of the trip. Instead, private vehicles will be used. She also looked into food costs, transportation expenses and other costs the teams will incur. She estimated that the registration, travel, hotel and meal costs for students, faculty and parents to be around $41,000. Fundraisers will be held to cover the student and coach costs. Parents will be responsible for their share.
The board suggested several options for Mack to explore, including Wellsboro’s five foundations. The foundations could hold a special meeting and award some funding for the teams.
The PTO can accept donations from the public and funnel those funds to the OM teams, said director Rebecca Charles. It also has a PayPal account which the OM program could use.
In other business, the district has received a formal cost estimate to replace the roof at the high school. A PVC roof would cost about $2.6 million while traditional shingles will be $1.6 million. A consultant at the March work session said shingles will have an expected life span of 20-25 years while the PVC could last 40-50 years.
Sam Scarantino, the district architect, will review the proposal later this week, after which the finance committee will look into how to cover the cost of the project.
There is no legal remedy as the high school roof, installed in 2008, had a one-year guarantee for workmanship issues, which is the reason for the roof failure.
Some board members indicated a willingness to consider the PVC option, if the district can cover the cost. The board is also looking into the option of spreading the project over two years.
The district will have to make a decision quickly if work is to begin this construction season.