WELLSBORO — With the retirement of its long-time executive director this fall, the Wellsboro Parks & Recreation Committee is transitioning to an authority.
At the Aug. 9 meeting, the Wellsboro borough council took steps to begin formation of the Wellsboro Parks & Recreation Authority with the Dec. 21 retirement of the committee’s Executive Director Pete Herres after 39 years. The Wellsboro Area School District adopted the same resolution at its Aug. 10 meeting.
The parks and recreation department formed more than 40 years ago as a partnership between Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital (now UPMC Wellsboro), the borough and the Wellsboro Area School District, said Borough Manager Scot Boyce Jr. The hospital covered the executive director’s salary, the school district provided office space and use of facilities while the borough provided a vehicle and covered maintenance costs for the parks and pool.
Beginning with Herres retirement, the two remaining government entities will continue to provide the same services with the borough picking up the salary of the new director of parks and recreation.
The goal, said Boyce, is to make sure recreation programs continue uninterrupted for the community.
“I think this is an important position because of all the programs it offers for all age groups, toddlers on up. Some are free,” Boyce said.
The director not only develops recreational programming, but also serves on the Shade Tree Commission and writes grants, such as the one used to help fund the recently-completed improvements at Woodland Park.
“It’s a benefit overall to the community and makes the community more attractive to have well-maintained parks and recreation programs,” Boyce said.
He doesn’t anticipate any changes in recreation programs; the newly-formed authority will pick up when the committee is dissolved.
Applications are being accepted for the new director position through Sept. 10. Boyce hopes the borough will hire a person in October so the successful applicant can have two months of training with Herres. The salary will be based on experience, he said.