WELLSBORO — Following some resident complaints, borough council here directed the administrators to review parking at the intersection of Main Street and West Avenue.
At the March 8 meeting, council unanimously agreed to have Borough Manager Scot Boyce Jr. and Police Chief Jim Bodine visit the area and make recommendations about making some spaces no parking.
Getting wind of the issue, four other residents attended the meeting to state their opposition to reducing parking in front of the former West End Market, including the spouse of one councilman.
Taylor Nickerson and Terry Davis, the current owners of the building located at 152 Main Street, oppose eliminating any of the 20 spaces now available, said Nickerson. The building is home to two businesses, including the First Position Dance Studio, owned by Nickerson and Dawn McLelland.
The studio, which has operated at the site for more than 20 years, has more than 170 students ranging in age from preschool to adult, said Nickerson.
Reducing parking spaces could force parents to drop students off in front of the building, rather than escorting students inside as required by the studio, said Nickerson. Classes are structured with on-street parking in mind, since many families travel long distances for lessons.
“It is extremely important to us that we provide a safe drop-off and pick-up scenario for our dance families as well as remaining courteous of our neighbors,” Nickerson said.
Tom Walrath Jr., a neighbor, said he is not inconvenienced by people occasionally parking in his driveway. The parking spots under consideration, he said, are to the west of a shared driveway and would not improve sight distances since Main Street’s median prevents drivers from turning east.
Amy DeCamp, wife of Councilman Matt DeCamp, “strongly urges” the council not to eliminate any parking areas on the side of the street by the studio. She used to park across the street and drop off her daughters, until one was nearly struck by a bus traveling east.
Another parent, Jennifer Lusk, said she supports retaining parking for small businesses. As the owner of Wild Asaph Outfitters, Lusk said she knows the importance of having parking available.
Nickerson made suggestions to enhance safety without eliminating parking:
- Change the speed limit to 25 mph until the intersection of Main and West Avenue.
- Create a crosswalk for children through the median.
- Paint parking spots on the road to help drivers.
- Plow snow up to the curb to minimize vehicles encroaching in the roadway.
- Establish a speed limit on the shared driveway.
Boyce said that Main Street and West Avenue are state-owned and maintained roads; the borough cannot change the speed limits and does not perform the plowing. The speed limit is currently 25 mph. No decision was made at the meeting.