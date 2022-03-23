There are good kids in this world and one of them living in Wellsboro did something pretty generous.
Sam Callahan is an entrepreneur-in-training, but one with a big heart.
At age 7, the youngster decided he wanted to learn how to run a business. With the help of his grandparents, Brenda and Ralph Hopkins, he built the stand and began operating it in January 2020.
Typically, the snack stand at 20 Jackson Street is open in warmer months.
This year, he opened a little early to help a friend, Tegan, whose family lost their home and possessions in a fire on March 11.
“Sam decided to open his Sammy’s Snack Stand and give the money raised to the family,” said his mother Heather Callahan.
His parents, Heather and Joe, and other family members fronted the money to purchase snacks, baked goods and donated funds.
His goal was modest: to raise $150 for his friend and her family. His sister made signs to advertise the stand and he created posters which were handed out to friends at school and posted on social media.
During the days the Snack Stand was open, many community members stopped to shop, as did teachers from the school and his friends.
Sam didn’t meet his goal; he surpassed it. Sam raised $162 on Monday, March 14, and close to $620 on Friday, March 18.
His grandmother, Deb Cram, told the youngster she was proud of him.
“He said, ‘If I didn’t do this it would be selfish,’” said Cram. “This is a sad story for the loss of a family home with kindness making a big difference from a little boy with a big heart.”
For information on Sammy’s Snack Stand, check Instagram at SammysSnackStand.