WELLSBORO — Wellsboro Area School District got a high score for its overall financial records, but a failing grade for its handling of pandemic funds.
Rich Davis, an auditor with EFPR Group based in Corning, N.Y., reported the findings from FY2022, which runs from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, at the district’s Sept. 5 work session. EFPR performed an audit of the district’s financial statements and a single audit of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
According to Davis, auditors were unable to reconcile the federal report with the district’s general ledger. The federal report indicates the district spent $543,000 more than is documented in the general ledger.
“I have not experienced anything this big,” Davis said.
Both auditors and district staff “spent hours” looking for documentation of the ESSER expenditures, Davis said, but were unable to locate the financial records as reported on the federal report.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website, WASD received $329,061 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (ESSER I), $1,893,292 from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (ESSER II) and $3,829,582 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARP ESSER).
The question now: what happens to that money?
“Will the district have a liability to repay the ($543,000)?” asked director Rebecca Charles.
“I don’t know. It’s a possibility,” replied Superintendent Alanna Huck.
Coincidentally, the ESSER’s auditors will begin their audit of the district’s records this coming week, Huck said.
Neither Huck nor business manager Jordan DeHaas were employed by the district for the time covered by the audit. Since the two began working for WASD, they have implemented protocols and controls to tighten and better track district expenses and prevent a repeat of a similar incident.