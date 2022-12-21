WELLSBORO — The holiday celebrations here have been well attended and successful, reported organizers at the Dec. 20 meeting of the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce board.
Despite rainy weather, Dickens of a Christmas on Dec. 3 went well, said Julie Henry, executive director. Only a few vendors bowed out due to the weather and crowds were down just slightly.
Ellen Bryant reported that Christmas on Main Street, held Dec. 8-11, also went well. Good weather helped, she said. A wrap-up meeting is planned for January to review the event. Some additional details for the Santa lights parade will be figured out.
Amy Welch from the Deane Center said there was good attendance at the swing band performance and dance on Saturday. For 2023, the Wellsboro Community Concert Association has booked a band for Saturday night and the swing dance will be held on Friday.
Busses are already booking stays for next year’s events, reported Claire Ritter. For the first time, two busses have booked visits to the Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival on Friday. Henry said two busses have also booking trips for the first time to Christmas on Main Street.
Leslie Wishard, director of the Green Free Library, said visitors to the Library was “busier than ever” during the Christmas on Main Street.
Being held in conjunction with Christmas on Main Street this year was an exhibit of glass produced at the Wellsboro plant. Carrie Heath, director of the Gmeiner, said the exhibit has been a “blockbuster” with 1,159 people already in to view it.
The exhibit closes Dec. 30 and is open 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday during the holidays.
“I have been overwhelmed by the response,” said Ritter, who is a member of the Wellsboro Glass Historical Association that put on the exhibit.
The association for the last few years has hosted pop-up museums in downtown store fronts and is looking for a permanent home.
The group is planning to “look more seriously at how we can create a permanent museum” in Wellsboro to house the glass exhibits as well as two ribbon machines that produced the glass ornaments.
“Because people are getting it now,” said Ritter.
The association is also working to relink Wellsboro to the story of how World War II drove the desire for American-made ornaments and the development of the ribbon machines in the local manufacturing plant.
“What I definitely see is a desire for us to move forward,” Ritter said.
Julian Stam from Pop’s Culture Shoppe reported signing Alex Segura, a writer with comic credentials, to headline the Comic Con this August in Wellsboro.