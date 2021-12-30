The Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce’s Dickens of a Christmas was “a monumental event” this year, despite routine promotion from the chamber.
Chamber Executive Director Julie Henry reported at the Dec. 28 meeting that Dickens, held Dec. 3-5, turned out very well for local businesses and vendors.
The chamber staff did its usual promotional work, noting that the staff went “above and beyond” the norm, Henry said.
One new service provided the day of the event was a step-on service. All buses were met, greeted and passengers provided with brochures and schedules.
The staff is now working on the June 2022 Laurel Festival and the next event, Winter Celebration on Feb. 11-13.
That event features ice sculptures, outdoor winter activities and a chili cook-off with samples and live music.
Right now, the contracts for the ice sculpting are being signed, said Henry.
Without the aid of two sponsors, that aspect of the festival would be missing, she added.
Carrie Heath, director of the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, asked the chamber to consider having an ice sculpture located closer to the borough’s art center.
“As an art center, if we’re having sculptures, we should be involved in that, too,” Heath said.
Henry said the chamber will work with the sponsor to see if that can be arranged.
In other business, the CareerLink representative announced upcoming hiring events:
- Open Systems Healthcare from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the CareerLink at 56 Plaza Lane, Wellsboro.
- Food Service Expo from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Mansfield Fire Hall at 381 South Main St. Both restaurants and job seekers are invited to participate.
- H&R Block Jan. 18 at the Mansfield YMCA at 40 Besanceney Drive.
The chamber’s next meeting is at noon on Jan. 25.