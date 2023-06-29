WELLSBORO — The 98 American flags flying throughout the borough are showing their age, and the chamber here is planning to replace them.
Julie Henry, chamber executive director, said the chamber maintains the nearly 100 flags that decorate the downtown each summer. The street decoration has been in place for more than 20 years.
Charlie Messina, chair of the retail and tourism committee, said it’s time to retire many of the flags, which have become discolored or worn from the constant exposure to traffic, sun and wind.
The chamber has 16 flags available for replacements along with a handful of oak poles, but needs 82 more plus a few extras for spares.
The challenge is the price. The cost to replace a 4 by 6 foot flag is $25. In addition, many of the oak poles are also showing their age. Each replacement pole will cost $160, double the price from the last purchase. In total, the cost is $185.
The chamber plans to offer a Hometown Heroes sponsorship for the new flags and poles. A small plaque will hold three lines of type to honor, recognize or memorialize someone who served in the armed forces. The plaques will be placed on a bracket and guaranteed to remain in place at least three years.
Smaller donations will also be accepted, Henry said.
In addition, the chamber is also purchasing a new bracket to go on the parking meters to hold the flags. The chamber has faced several challenges with the mounts in recent years. The original brackets held the flags too far out into the street and parking area. Several were torn off the poles by vehicles.
The local service organization stepped in to find a cost-effective solution, but some of the replacement brackets failed.
About one-third of the flag brackets have been replaced with the new part with plans to phase in the remainder, Messina said.
For information on how to support the flags or sponsor a flag in honor of a veteran, contact the chamber office at 570-724-1926.
In other business, plans are moving forward for the second annual Wellsboro Comic Con, set for Aug. 12-13 in downtown Wellsboro. Julian Stam, organizer and owner of Pop’s Culture Shoppe, said ticket sales are starting to increase as the early bird sale price draws to a close.
Participants last year gave feedback that there was not enough food options. As a result, the event will have two food trucks on Saturday and five on Sunday, all to be parked along Charles Street.
Stam’s daughter, Mia, said all of the indoor vendor spots have been allocated, although there are still vendor spaces open on The Green. The number of vendors has grown by about 50% in a year, with about 100 confirmed to date.