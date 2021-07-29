About 15 American flags have gone missing following heavy storms.
Charlie Messina, a member of the Wellsboro Chamber of Commerce’s retail and tourism committee, reported at the July 27 meeting that the flags went missing after the first heavy storm about a month ago.
Initially, people said the flags had been taken in after blowing over. Members have gone from store-to-store asking employees and business owners about flags and some were returned. An ad in this newspaper was placed as well.
Most of the missing flags were in the area of the Tops Plaza, Wellsboro Post Office and Penn Wells Lodge, Messina said.
“We don’t know what’s happening; we can’t figure it out,” Messina said. “We’ve been working hard and constantly to repair the damage from the storms and we’ve got that almost completed.
“We do have other flags in stock, but until we can find out why they are going missing, we’re a bit reluctant to put them out.”
Replacement flag poles are $90, plus the flags are an additional cost.
“Obviously, we just want to get the flags back at this point,” said Chamber President Kevin Thomas. “That’s most important.”
If you have a flag or have information about a missing flag, call the chamber at 570-724-1926.
In other business, the chamber is planning for several events including the Mountain Bike Challenge and a Golf Ball Drop, both on Sept. 11, a wine tasting on Oct. 9 and the annual Burns Dinner on Jan. 23, 2022.
- Announced acceptance letters have gone out to Dickens of a Christmas vendors. The chamber will follow the same COVID precautions that were established for the 2020 event before it was canceled. At that time, plans called to have fewer vendors spaced farther apart and a separate area for food vendors and eating.