WELLSBORO — When it comes to creating a destination for visitors, you need to have something unique, activities to do, a welcoming atmosphere and it never hurts to sweeten the pot with special deals.
At the Sept. 27 chamber meeting, members discussed a variety of projects, while seemingly unconnected, work in conjunction to bring visitors to the area.
Tourism this summer, said chamber Executive Director Julie Henry, has been strong this summer. Lodging and local businesses have done well, despite continuing challenges with workforce staffing.
One project underway is creating an ambassador program, said director Charlie Messina. The goal is to encourage chamber members, business owners and even the general public to provide a welcoming atmosphere to visitors (see Jim Tutak’s letter to the editor).
“The more we can go out of our way to encourage them to return, we will reap the dividends down the road,” Tutak said.
If it is after hours or a weekend, visitors can be directed to the Penn Wells Hotel lobby or Pop’s Culture Shoppe where there are racks filled with brochures and information.
Bus trips for fall foliage are beginning; the first arrived that same afternoon, said Claire Ritter.
Last year, the chamber debuted a coupon program for bus tours. The coupons and vouchers are given only to the passengers on buses to entice them to stop in the downtown area.
The coupons don’t expire until spring 2023.
“The idea with the coupons being good to next May is maybe they will come back on their own,” said Ritter. “It’s an added perk to the bus companies when selling something, too.”
This fall, Messina said, the coupon program will expand. The coupons and brochures about Wellsboro are sent to the bus companies before the trip, so that visitors can check out the offers during the trip to the borough.
Bus tours are up this year, Ritter said, although not to pre-covid levels. Eight tours are already scheduled for 2023. That ties into the “new things” in travel and tourism: out of the box and off the beaten track. Wellsboro checks both those boxes, she said.
Extending one-day visits to overnight stays ties into creating a friendly environment and activities to do, such as the Wine 101 seminar on Oct. 15 and the Riedell Crystal Wine Glass tour on Dec. 2, musical and theater performances, .
“You only get them to stay at the Penn Wells if there are lots of other good things for them to do,” she said.
The chamber is working with Tammy Mengee from Benedict’s Bus Co. in building a package that will entice bus companies to come to Wellsboro, including activities.
Ritter, who is also active with the Wellsboro Historical Glass Society, said the pop-up museum is still drawing visitors. The group’s next project is an exhibit of the collection at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center in December, with the ultimate goal of finding a location to exhibit the two ribbon machines and become part of the area’s attractions.
In related business, Henry said the chamber is seeking block captains for the Dickens of a Christmas on Dec. 3. Block captains work from 5-8:30 a.m. helping vendors find locations and set up. She is also in need of assistance to chalk vendor spaces on the sidewalks Thursday or Friday, depending on weather.
To learn more or volunteer, call the chamber at 570-724-1926.