One hundred two students from the Wellsboro Area High School celebrated their graduation on Friday evening in a ceremony filled with aspirations and hopes for the future and surrounded by friends, family and faculty.
After a brief introduction by Principal Jeremy Byrd where he returned the long-standing running joke of “Rick Rolling” back to the class one final time, Dr. Brenda Freeman, superintendent, addressed the 2022 graduates with her own words of wisdom.
“Each year, I like to take just a moment to talk about independence, because independence leads you to where you want to go in life, and graduation leads you one step closer,” she said.
She went on to remind students of favorite activities and lessons learned throughout the years.
The commencement address was done by WAHS English teacher Jill Gastrock. Gastrock quoted several infamous high school readings, Shakespeare and Robert Frost among others, in her speech encouraging graduates to look deeper into the meanings of plans, paths and perspectives as they continue forward.
Madeline Bryant, salutatorian, then took to the podium for her address to her classmates. “Think of how many times you’ve said ‘I just can’t wait for’ and then fill in the blank. We wish the present away as if it isn’t important. But without the waiting, how can we quantify our accomplishments?”
Bryant quoted Ralph Waldo Emerson and takes everyone on a journey back through their 13 years of schooling. She reminds her fellow classmates of how important change is and how exciting the waiting can be.
Valedictorian Guiliana Keeth was introduced and began her speech with a challenge for the crowd and her peers. “Success doesn’t have to be large or grand, but it will appear suddenly as we all pursue every one of our dreams, regardless of their size. What is success? I know it sounds simple and underwhelming after such a big introduction but think about it. What is success to you?”
Keeth recounted how her years at Wellsboro changed her views on success and closed with a proud note of how far the class of 2022 has come. This class, like many, had the additional hardship of facing COVID-19 during their sophomore year. But despite this set-back, the Wellsboro class of 2022 continued to make the best of it.
This class has made many memories together. Memories that will last a lifetime. Principal Jeremy Byrd had this to say about the Wellsboro class of 2022, “When I was thinking about what to say about you guys, one word came to me. A class of change.”