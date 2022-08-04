Wellsboro Comic Con nears
Julian and Anja Stam hold some of the books authored by the writers and artists attending this year’s inaugural Wellsboro Comic Con.

 photo by Natalie Kennedy

WELLSBORO — The first ever Wellsboro Comic Con, which is shaping up to be a really big dea, began as a simple desire to say thanks.

An estimated 3,000 people are expected to fill Wellsboro the weekend of Aug. 13-14, many to meet Roy Thomas, co-creator of Wolverine and Ghost Rider and successor to Marvel legend Stan Lee. There will be workshops, panels, a cosplay/costume contest, kid and family activities, and 85 vendors.

