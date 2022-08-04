WELLSBORO — The first ever Wellsboro Comic Con, which is shaping up to be a really big dea, began as a simple desire to say thanks.
An estimated 3,000 people are expected to fill Wellsboro the weekend of Aug. 13-14, many to meet Roy Thomas, co-creator of Wolverine and Ghost Rider and successor to Marvel legend Stan Lee. There will be workshops, panels, a cosplay/costume contest, kid and family activities, and 85 vendors.
It began on a Sunday afternoon, Jan. 2 to be exact, when Pop’s Culture Shoppe owners Julian and Anja Stam discussed the business’ survival during the pandemic and upcoming 10th anniversary. Wouldn’t it be nice, they said, to have an event to thank the community?
Julian had a connection to Roy Thomas’s agent, and had recently purchased the entire inventory of comics from a store going out of business.
They began planning and made arrangements for Thomas to come to Wellsboro. They rented a room at the Deane Center. Maybe it should be bigger with some other activities? Yes, they decided. So they rented the entire building.
“It kept snowballing,” Anja said.
It continued to grow as more artists, vendors and local organizations got involved, and the chamber supported it. They rented the Warehouse Theatre, got permission to have events on The Green, added events at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center.
“It was clear that a lot of people wanted to come and be part of it,” Julian added.
Wellsboro Comic Con follows many of the principles fostered by Pop’s Culture Shoppe: supporting arts and creativity, providing youth and family activities, offering free activities, building community and having fun.
It’s a new venture for Wellsboro, known for Laurel Festival and Dickens of a Christmas, but will introduce the picturesque community to an entirely new audience, said the Stams. They also hope that residents will get involved and come see what it’s all about.
“Why should someone come? It’s a great opportunity to see how broad the subject matters are that comics tackle,” Julian said. “Comics are not just for kids, and they tackle a broad range of subject matters.”
In addition to Thomas, Wellsboro Comic Con will host Kho Pham, an artist and mentor known for his work with Star Wars, Teen Titans and the Mighty Avengers; R.A. Conroy, an author, illustrator and storyboard artist for Disney’s “Paws of Fury”; Dean Kotz, an artist for Dark Horse, Goodman, Dynamite and Boom! video games; and Kevin Thomas, author and illustrator of “We Dig Worms!” and other Giggle and Learn comic books for young readers.
“It’s really beautiful to see (Conroy) interact with kids and see her encourage everyone’s artistic talents,” said Anja.
Pham, a former lawyer, will speak about how to get involved in the business, depicting movement and improving the artist’s skills.
“All the artists really enjoy sharing their art,” Anja said.
Other workshops will focus on make-up, creating a board game from concept to finished game. There will be worm races with McCloskey providing info on the science of worms. Visitors can choose to have a full body scan and later receive a miniature reproduction of themself as well as electronic files to create an avatar.
“Logan” will be playing in the Arcadia, introduced by Thomas, who will watch the film with fans. A stunt actor and Batman collector will have Batman’s costume from the Justice League, as well as vikings and a lightsaber battle. Could there be a lightsaber-viking match up? Who knows?
“As some one said, ‘It will be a great day for people watching,’” Anja said.
A professional photographer will document it all, looking for costumed characters in traditional Wellsboro places: parks, the Diner, at the fountain.
“I think the point is it’s really about using your imagination and having fun,” Julian said.
Tickets are reasonable — only $20 — with some events having an additional fee. The first 2,000 ticket buyers will also receive a “swag bag” including a string-style backpack, T-shirt, enamel pin, comic book, Roy Thomas signature.
A free shuttle service will transport participants from free parking at the high school to downtown.
These last weeks will be finalizing details and securing volunteers (who get access to Comic Con events, snacks and an invitation to an After Con party) for the weekend.
For information, a schedule of events or tickets, visit wellsborocomiccon.com.