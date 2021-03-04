WELLSBORO — High School Principal Jeremy Byrd reported on an audit of the Wellsboro Area School Districts career and technical program, identifying some future adjustments.
During the March 2 work session, Byrd said the school had a virtual audit by the Bureau of Career & Technical Education Approved Program. Auditors reviewed equipment, spaces where career training takes place and the educational program.
While auditors provided suggestions and ways to improve programs, one issue that needs immediate attention is the greenhouse, Byrd said. The space is too small for the number of students and the ventilation system is outdated. The instructor and Byrd are looking at options and prices for new structures, as well as location and ADA accessibility.
He hopes to have recommendation and price estimates for the April meeting for the board’s decision.
The agricultural students, said Byrd, benefit from a supervised ag experience. Auditors suggested the district look at a similar option for other career programs.
They also made recommendations for resources, organizations to join and Zoom meetings available for students and faculty.
Currently, the district offers seven career-track programs, Byrd said. Funding will increase with the addition of an eighth, which is now in the planning stages.
The auditors also looked at employment in the county. The number one employer is healthcare, said Byrd, which may be a career track to add.
Football helmets
The district is facing a $8,800 bill to replace 19 football helmets that cannot be used after the 2021-22 season.
Business Manager Laura Perry reported that the equipment can no longer certified due to its age. The district has football equipment, including helmets, checked and certified at the end of the season.
Replacement costs are $370-$385 per helmet. Typically, the district replaces five to six helmets every year.
Head Coach Matt Hildebrand recommends the Riddell Speedflex helmet, which he believes is safer and reduces the number of concussions among players.
If the district purchases 23 helmets, it will receive two free helmets at a cost of $8,795. To cover the cost, Perry suggests using unexpended travel costs for athletic teams from the fall 2021 season.
The board will vote on the action next week.
Playground replacement
The board also discussed which material to place beneath the new elementary playgrounds. Maintenance Director Daren Bryant asked the board for input on whether it will use mulch, which costs about $1,500 per playground, or the rubberized poured in place surface, at a cost of around $60,000 per playground.
The board noted that the impact on either surface is roughly the same, but the PIP surface would require replacing every 12 years. It also offers better drainage, is anti-slip and would enhance accessibility for students with special needs.
The board asked Bryant to tighten down the costs and look into whether the district could do a combination of PIP “walkways” and mulch on other areas.