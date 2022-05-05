WELLSBORO — The board of directors for Wellsboro Area School District learned about a possible new career track for students in the district at the May 3 work session.
Amy Coots, principal of academic affairs, provided information on career technical education for health professions and related clinical sciences.
“If we don’t create it or make it, our students don’t have it,” Coots said.
Presenting a map of the state, Coots noted there are no career and technical training centers in the northcentral region. Wellsboro students could travel to Seneca Highlands in Smethport or Towanda, a 90-minute trip in either direction.
Coots looked at high priority jobs for the area and one cluster was the need for health occupations at every level, from office staff to dieticians, respiratory and physical therapists, up to registered nurses and doctors.
The district could choose from a variety of options, but Coots said the Health Occupations cluster offers a broad range of options for students.
In addition, the program would require an industry connection to give students job shadowing opportunities. If the board approves the concept, the district would also need the Local Advisory Committee’s approval and develop an occupational advisory committee for this track.
The district would have to hire an instructor. Equipment could be donated by health care providers and a classroom at the high school was built specifically for health career training.
If the district chooses to proceed with this career training, Coots recommended laying the groundwork during the 2022-23 school year to offer the program in 2023-24. In the interim, the district would offer students whatever is available, such as specific classes and job shadowing opportunities.
No official vote was taken at the meeting, although most directors voiced support for the concept. Board president Chris Gastrock asked Coots to work with incoming superintendent Alanna Huck for a presentation to the board in the fall.
In other business, the board received a presentation from three students at Rock L. Butler Middle School who qualified to compete at the national conference of Future Business Leaders of America being held June 29-July 2 in Chicago. Seven students qualified, but Karter Campbell, Olivia Gage and Reese Charles are planning to attend. The trip will cost $12,595 and the students requested $5,095 from the district. The remainder will be covered by the club’s accounts, fundraisers and parents.
Gastrock said the board will do what it has with other groups: cover registration costs and student meals.
Joy Childs, a parent, raised concerns about activities at the Wellsboro High School, noting the presence of a rainbow flag, diversity art work and “Equality” T-shirts being sold by Connect 4. She asked the board to pay attention to anything being provided to students “outside the standard education.” Without oversight, Childs said she was concerned that things could “get out of control.”
High School Principal Jeremy Byrd said Connect 4 serves as a liaison for incoming freshmen to help them navigate high school. It also is a liaison for students who want to connect to services. Program and services are offered following input from students, such as mental health awareness and resources.