WELLSBORO — The borough council here unanimously approved at its Aug. 9 meeting a concept plan for an outdoor instrument garden at the intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue.
The request came from the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro, which is planning to install the Celia Finestone Music Park on the lawn area next to the building.
The borough will consider final approval once planners submit final details and colors.
According to Daria Guelig, a member of the committee planning the garden, up to six instruments would be installed on the lawn area depending on how many donations are received. The goal is to raise $30,000-35,000 for six instruments, including a harp.
Finestone, who died Sept. 16, 2020, was a harpist.
Kevin Connelly, Deane Center director, discovered outdoor instruments when visiting his grandchildren and thought the community would benefit from a similar feature. He showed it to the Wellsboro Community Concert Association, which supported the idea.
“He came and showed it to us and we thought that’s something we should do,” said Russ Dodson. “It fits with our mission and has us written all over it.”
“It is musical. It is for all ages and for all abilities. It is inclusive and builds community,” Guelig said.
Each instrument is factory-tuned and will have a “songbook” so people can play a song or create their own composition. Each instrument will be placed on a concrete pad.
The planning committee includes: Guelig, Dodson, Connelly, Molly Cary, Mary DeBockler, Peggy Dettwiler, Paul Finestone and Bill Hebe.
So far, the committee has raised about $15,000 and has a pledge of another $10,000. Anyone who would like to support this project can make a donation at www.deanecenter.com/celia-finestone-memorial.