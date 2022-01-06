WELLSBORO — The borough council here swore in newly-elected members, elected officers and set dates for events in 2022.
Mayor John Wheeler swore in K. Declan Clark, Matthew DeCamp and F. Craig West for four-year terms. DeCamp and West are returning council members; Clark begins his first term.
DeCamp was also elected as council president with West as vice president. Councilman Mike Wood was chosen president pro tempore, which means he leads the meeting in the absence of both president and vice president if there is a quorum.
The board also reappointed several board members as follows:
- Grant Cavanaugh to a five-year term on the Wellsboro Municipal Authority.
- Alan Garrison to a five-year term on the Wellsboro Parking Authority.
- Brian Kennedy to a five-year term on the Wellsboro Shade Tree Commission.
- Dr. Richard Black and Kathy Eastridge to four-year terms on the Wellsboro Planning Commission.
- Andrew Harding and Terry Bryant to four year terms on the Historical Architectural Review Board.
- F. Craig West to a year term on the Wellsboro Borough Municipal Authority.
The board also approved a land development plan for the Vineyard Church, which is building a church on the former Wellsboro Building Supply property. Several of the buildings, damaged by fire this past summer, will be razed for parking area.
The council authorized Police Chief Jim Bodine to begin the process of ordering a new police vehicle for delivery in 2023.
Wheeler also proclaimed that the Halloween parade will be 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, followed by trick-or-treating until 8:30 p.m.
Council set the community wide yard sale for April 15-16 and Oct. 14-15 followed by clean-up weeks April 18 and Oct. 17, on the regularly-scheduled garbage pick-up day.
Road closures and requests for assistance from local fire police were approved for:
- Winter Celebration — Feb. 11-13
- Mary Wells Days — May 21-22
- Family Day — June 11, including prohibiting parking around The Green.
- Pet Parade — June 12
- Laurel Festival vendors — June 16-18
- Fun Run/10K Race — June 18
- Laurel Festival Parade — June 18
- Susquhannock Trail Performance Rally — Sept. 16-17
- Producers Showcase — Sept. 17
- Halloween Event — Oct. 29 on The Green with UPMC.
- Dickens of a Christmas — Dec. 3.