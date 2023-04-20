Training flight map

The above map outlines the area where the Maryland National Air Guard proposes to send low-level aircraft training flights.

 submitted

WELLSBORO — Wellsboro borough council is not taking an official position on a proposal for low-level flights, but does encourage residents to educate themselves and comment.

Councilor Lou Prevost asked council at the April 17 meeting to draft a resolution opposing the Maryland Air National Guard’s proposal to hold low-level flight training over a portion of Tioga County. He raised concerns about the impact of the flights on tourism, resident’s quality of life and the environment and wildlife.

Tags