WELLSBORO — Wellsboro borough council is not taking an official position on a proposal for low-level flights, but does encourage residents to educate themselves and comment.
Councilor Lou Prevost asked council at the April 17 meeting to draft a resolution opposing the Maryland Air National Guard’s proposal to hold low-level flight training over a portion of Tioga County. He raised concerns about the impact of the flights on tourism, resident’s quality of life and the environment and wildlife.
Councilor Craig West said he investigated and learned that a small western section of the county is impacted, not Wellsboro directly. Most training would take place in summer at higher altitudes; the 100-foot is the lowest allowed.
The Maryland Air National Guard is seeking to expand its use of Pennsylvania’s airspace over six counties in northern Pennsylvania, known as the PA Wilds. The establishment of a new Low Military Operations Airspace (low MOA) over the area will permit various military units to fly A-10 Warthogs, F-16s and possibly other military aircraft as low as 100 feet Above Ground Level and as often as every other day.
The council split its vote with Prevost, Declan Clark and Mike Wood supporting a resolution and Matt DeCamp, West and Joan Hart opposed. Mayor John Wheeler broke the tie voting not to draft a resolution.
Council encouraged residents to learn more about the proposal and submit comments.
A Zoom meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 24 to provide an overview of the proposed Duke Low Military Operations Airspace and provide perspectives from a retired USAF colonel as well as residents of the Pennsylvania Wilds.
Copies of the draft final assessment are available on the internet at www.175wg.ang.af.mil/Duke-MOA-Low/ and at Bradford Area Public Library, Coudersport Public Library, Barbara M. Brown Public Library in Emporium and Green Free Library in Wellsboro.
The comment period for the final assessment is open until May 17. Written comments may be submitted to Kristi Kucharek, National Guard Bureau, 3501 Fetchet Avenue, Joint Base Andrews, MD 20762-5157 or via email to NGB.A4.A4A.NEPA.COMMENTS.org@us.af.mil.