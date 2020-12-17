WELLSBORO — Councilman Lou Prevost is on a mission to change the state law to give boroughs control over when truck drivers use “jake brakes.”
Prevost contends that using jake brakes are not only loud for people living in those areas, but dangerous. According to the training manual for the Jacobs Vehicle Systems, or jake brakes, using jake brakes on wet downhill slopes can cause a truck to jackknife. In a residential area, that could be potentially life-threatening.
Since this past summer, Prevost has been working to align streets where the jake brake prohibition is out of sync. He spoke with PennDOT, who said jake brakes are allowed where the downhill grade exceeds 4% and that boroughs cannot change the state law permitting their use.
State Rep. Clint Owlett interceded, and forwarded an email to Prevost where a PennDOT staffer said “there’s nothing we can do further on this other than introduce legislation, which would probably be vetoed anyway.”
Prevost disagrees.
“Clint Owlett told me it’s not over yet. We’ve got some other options,” Prevost said.
He also contacted the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs, and learned that other small boroughs are having similar issues with jake brakes. Ron Gupta, coordinator of the association’s Government Affairs Committee, said the issue could be included on the annual Policy Platform for the Legislative Agenda.
“It’s not annoying; it’s disturbing the peace,” Prevost said. “It is very disruptive to people’s sleep habits and standard of living.”
Fowl complaint
Council unanimously authorized Boyce and borough Solicitor Bill Stokes to file a complaint in the district justice court for the ongoing failure to comply with animal ordinance prohibiting keeping fowl in the borough.
Bodine Street residents Raquel Rogers and Anna Wales were notified of the violation in the spring, appealed it and have repeatedly asked council to revise the ordinance. Council voted to keep the ordinance as is, which allows cattle, horses, sheep and llamas on properties with at least five acres, but prohibits fowl, beekeeping, alpacas, goats and other livestock.
Rogers and Wales continue to keep the chickens and ducks despite being asked to remove the animals from the borough.
In other business, council:
- Accepted Bill Yacovissi’s resignation from the Historical Architectural Review Board and Wellsboro Planning Commission. Kathy Eastridge, a planning commission member, was appointed to fill the position on HARB. Council is seeking applicants for the position on the planning commission. If interested, send a letter of interest to wellsboromanager@ptd.net.
- Announced the borough was awarded a $81,979 Dirt and Gravel and Low-Volume Road Maintenance grant from the Tioga County Conservation District to extend the stormwater system on Buena Vista Street.
- Agreed to close Central Avenue from Main to Water Street Dec. 24 for an outdoor Christmas Eve service hosted by Vineyard Church.