WELLSBORO — The borough council here accepted the resignation of one of its officials at the May 8 meeting.
Without comment, the board approved the resignation of Kevin A. “Declan” Clark, effective immediately.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 570-724-2287 or email dtaylor@tiogapublishing.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$6.50
|for 31 days
|Six Months
|$32.50
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$65.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
WELLSBORO — The borough council here accepted the resignation of one of its officials at the May 8 meeting.
Without comment, the board approved the resignation of Kevin A. “Declan” Clark, effective immediately.
Clark, who took office in 2022, is currently incarcerated at the Tioga County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. He was charged on April 29 after he was found picking flowers from the grounds of UPMC Wellsboro, received a courtesy transport home from police, and then returned to the hospital with an ax.
The council will reappoint an individual to fill the remainder of Clark’s term.
In other business, the council is looking at ways to prohibit bicycle riding on the sidewalks in its downtown business district.
The board agreed to modify its ordinance to prohibit riding and parking any pedalcycle (bicycle, tricycle, unicycle, etc.) on the sidewalks on both sides of Main Street between East and Central avenues. A child on a pedalcycle with a wheel diameter of less than 20 inches and under an adult’s supervision, would be permitted.
The borough solicitor will draft the amendment to the existing ordinance, after which council will vote on its intent to adopt the ordinance and undergo a public review before final adoption.
If enacted, bicycles will join skateboards, inline skates and scooters as being prohibited on the sidewalks in the borough’s downtown business district. People using those items can still cross the streets and use sidewalks on the side streets.
To alert both residents and visitors of the ordinance, the borough will also post signs on Main Street at the intersections with the side streets.
Police Chief Jim Bodine said citations will carry a $5 fine plus court costs, which will total about $80. The revised ordinance will also allow police the flexibility of issuing warnings or citations, depending on the situation.
Cyclists in the downtown can park the bikes at specified locations in borough parking lots.
Councilor Mike Wood said the borough must also alert the school district, chamber and tourist lodging facilities about the change in ordinance.
“We’ve got to make d**n sure it’s posted and covers every step of the way before we fine somebody,” Wood said.
In other business, the council approved bids for road improvements. Midland Asphalt Materials Inc. has been awarded tar and gravel application bid at $165,192.30 and Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. has been awarded the paving bid at $322,895.
The next council meeting is June 12. The work session begins at 4 p.m. with the business meeting at 5.
Managing Editor/General Manager
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly to mostly cloudy. High 81F. Winds light and variable.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.