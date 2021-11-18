WELLSBORO — Tioga County and Growth Resources of Wellsboro are moving to the next step to abandon the rail line from the Wellsboro Junction to the downtown area.
At the Nov. 16 meeting, commissioners approved a consulting agreement with Delta Development Group of Camp Hill for $20,000. Delta will prepare documentation needed to move forward with the abandonment of the G&W Railroad for the Marsh Creek Greenway trail project.
To abandon the rail line, GROW and the county must apply for permission to abandon the line. Part of the application includes an environmental and historic review, said Commissioner Erick Coolidge. Delta will conduct those reviews as neither GROW nor the county has the needed expertise, he said.
Initially, the Greenway was to go alongside the rail line for the northern section, then split off to get to the trailhead on Charleston Street.
In August, the county confirmed it was assessing an alternate route for the southern half since trains were no longer serving industries in the borough. If the line is abandoned, the trail could be constructed on the existing railroad right-of-way, much like the Pine Creek Rail Trail.
The train line is not serving any industries in Wellsboro at present after the closure of both the Eagle Family Foods and Osram Sylvania plants.
In a related matter, commissioners also approved an agreement with Wilson Consulting Group for preliminary engineering from Fellows Avenue to Hilboldt Road for the Greenway. Wilson will provide field surveys and base plans, bridge inspections, bridge redecking/rehabilitation plans, DEP permits for three existing bridges and environmental and soil plans for $95,700.
Act 13 impact fees are being used to cover the costs of both agreements.
The current estimate for trail construction is $11 million with a tentative completion date of 2024. It is projected to have 64,000 unique users every year and generate between $8-11 million annually for the local economy.
In other business, commissioners:
- Recognized Marc Rice in his role as risk manager for the county winning the County Commissioners Association award for lowest modification among all 62 members. The rating determines how quickly the county reports workers’ compensation issues, resolves the issue and ability to keep costs minimal.
- Announced the county budget is on display at $20,191,550. Taxes remain level. The budget will be adopted at the Dec. 14 meeting.
- Recognized Sarah Brubaker, the judge of elections in Westfield Township, for 48 years of service in that position. Brubaker is retiring from the post after the Nov. 2 Municipal Election.
- Certified the county and municipal tax base for 2022 at $1,888,870,076.
- Approved an agreement with Christopher Gabriel of the Cafardi Ferguson Wyrick Weis + Gabriel firm to serve as county solicitor and labor and employment counsel in 2022 for $125,000.
- Appointed Mark Hamilton and Marianne Bishop as directors on theTioga County Soil Conservation District board. Hamilton’s term is for 2022 and Bishop’s term through 2025.
- Reappointed Karl Kroeck, Roger Bunn and Kevin Connelly to the Planning Commission Board through 2024.
The commissioners will next meet at 10 a.m. on Dec. 14.