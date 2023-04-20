WELLSBORO — The borough council here is divided over whether it needs an ordinance to address transient retail vans and truck vendors.
At the April 17 meeting, councilor Lou Prevost asked the board to consider drafting an ordinance for stationary mobile retail vans and trucks separate from the existing ordinance for transient vendors. Prevost proposed the vehicles be limited to the commercial manufacturing zones and meet all safety standards.
Prevost also asked the board to establish a separate fee schedule, with amounts to be determined later.
The purpose, he said, is to support the borough’s brick-and-mortar businesses, whose taxes in turn support the borough. The current ordinance dates back to 1955 and does not address present day issues, he said.
Councilor Declan Clark said the proposed ordinance is “a solution looking for a problem” and government overreach.
“I believe this is an issue for some communities; I don’t believe it is an issue for our community at this time,” Clark said.
Wellsboro Chamber Director Julie Henry said she received three calls in the past two weeks from food truck vendors asking with the Pine Creek Rail-Trail Extension will open. While entrepreneurship is “wonderful,” transient retail vendors can have an impact on the downtown.
Borough secretary Amy Perry said the current ordinance does not permit mobile vans to “hold still” on Main Street. The only way one could park on a business lot is with the property owner’s permission.
Prevost said the council needs to anticipate the future and make it “as difficult as possible” for transient vendors wanting to come.
“Why this fear of someone new coming to town,” Clark asked. “We defend Main Street every day, but let’s be fair about it. If they’re coming to town, we should welcome them so they can grow and we should not be afraid.”
Council president Matt DeCamp asked Prevost to take the current ordinance and modify it so that council gets a clear idea of his proposal.
Short-term rental task force named
Council also established a task force — after more debate about its size — to make recommendations on the short-term rental issue.
After discussion, the board agreed to 11 members — three from borough council, three from the planning commission and five community representatives.
The council representatives are Prevost, DeCamp and Craig West. Mark Thompson, Ron Comstock and John Sticklin will represent the planning commission. Julian Stam, Theresa Capuzzo, Terry Bryant, Julie Henry and Christina VanDergrift are the five community representatives.
There were nine people who applied to serve on the task force; borough officials ranked each candidate with the highest ranking ones being appointed.