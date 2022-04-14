WELLSBORO — Borough council here denied a request for an event venue following a hearing Monday night, April 11.
Ann Sick and Travis Twoey, doing business as Twin Flame Ventures, asked council to use their property at 127 Pearl Street for community gatherings. About 20 others attended the meeting, some in favor but the majority opposed to the proposals.
The Wellsboro Planning Commission recommended denying the request citing concerns over noise, lights and number of occupants at the venue.
Council denied the request based on recreational and entertainment facilities being prohibited in a residential zone.
Sick said the couple wants to re-purpose the 13.8 acre property to host events in a refurbished barn with added patio. It could serve as a gathering place for club meetings, professional events, yoga classes, graduation and birthday parties, along with small weddings, she said.
Music would end at 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and earlier during weeknights, said Sick, adding that they were flexible on that. Most rentals would occur between May and October, and owners estimated there would be 10 weddings and 30-40 low-use events.
The barn capacity is 175 people, but Sick and Twoey said they were willing to cap it at 125.
Neighbors raised concerns about the impact of the venue on the neighborhood.
Bob Mosso said the request did not fit the requested use of a public or semi-public use category; it better fits a recreational facility. John Shaffer said music will travel from the venue to neighbors, disrupting the quiet.
Shaffer and Lee Stocks said giving approval to the concept would set a precedent, while Mark Thompson said a limited liability corporation is “not a neighborly way of doing business,” noting the members can change or it can be sold. He added that any restrictions established by council would be unenforceable.
Another neighbor noted concerns about traffic safety, noting the road curves and the entrance is at the base of a hill. There are also deer, bear and “wild cats” that live in the area.
“This is dangerous, very dangerous,” said Bonnie Pierce.
Others spoke in support of the project.
“I understand your concerns, but as it stands now, it is only speculation and how can you make a decision on speculation?” said Chris Kozuhowski.
Others cited the professionalism and community spirit exhibited by Sick and Twoey who organize several other events including the Green Monster and Mount Tom Challenge.
Neighbor Ernest Kennedy said the couple have been very proactive in letting him know what they are doing and correcting water flow issues on the property.
Tim Sick, who is father of Ann Sick, said council members need to remember that the community does change and a little flexibility may be called for. He said the venue won’t cause problems, but would cause a “minor inconvenience” for neighbors.
The board did approve a conditional use request from Lissa Hoprich to operate a bed and breakfast at 28-30 Central Avenue. Hoprich was seeking an exemption from the owner-occupied requirement of the ordinance, noting that she will stay on-site when it is rented.
The board did stipulate that she provide a quarterly report noting occupancy of the structure.