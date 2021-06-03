The following individual is scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Jared Scott Garman, 29, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, corruption of minors and harassment. On April 24, 2020, Garman allegedly touched the genitals of a minor in his care, showed them porn and attempted to pull them off the couch. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8.
Jenna Kay Moore, 22, of Morris Run, was charged by Wellsboro Borough Police with aggravated assault and harassment. On May 2, Moore allegedly struck a hospital staff member in the face with a closed fist while a patient at the UPMC Emergency Room, Wellsboro. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1.
Dennis James Wrolson, 25, of Osceola, was charged by Wellsboro Borough Police with unsworn falsification to authorities. On June 26, 2020, Wrolson allegedly falsified a question about whether he had ever been convicted of a crime on an application to purchase a firearm at Russell’s Supply. Police found Wrolson had a Protection From Abuse order against him, making him illegible to purchase a firearm. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8.