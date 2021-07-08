The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Whitney Shay Delong, 21, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .10%-.16% and careless driving. On March 20, Delong reportedly ran out of gas while driving on Route 660, Shippen Township. Police say Delong displayed signs of intoxication and a breathalyzer resulted in .155% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13.
Thomas Allen Miller, 43, of Wellsboro, was charged by Wellsboro Borough Police with DUI/general impairment, DUI/high rate of alcohol, DUI while license suspended, no rear lights, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and possession of marijuana. On June 23, police observed Miller driving on Tioga Street, Wellsboro, with an inoperable taillight. Police found Miller had a suspended license and an open container of beer in the car. He allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a breathalyzer resulted in .139% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13.
Lee Andrew Kolk, 33, of Wellsboro, was charged by Wellsboro Borough Police with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On July 10, 2020, police were alerted to possible drug activity at the Canyon Motel, Wellsboro. During a search of Kolk’s room, police reportedly found methamphetamine, syringes and a pill. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13.