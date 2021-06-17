The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Laura Jean Bitner, 40, of Hammondsport, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with criminal homicide, recklessly endangering another person and two counts of aggravated assault. On June 7, Bitner allegedly shot another person in the stomach with a pistol during an altercation on Hurley Hill Road, Morris Township. The victim was life flighted to Robert Packer Hospital. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.
Patrick G. Seeley, 40, of Covington, was charged by Wellsboro Borough Police with DUI of a controlled substance, DUI of a controlled substance — impaired ability, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, small amount of marijuana and operating a vehicle without inspection. On March 31, police observed Seeley driving on East Avenue, Wellsboro, with an expired inspection sticker. Seeley allegedly displayed signs of being under the influence, and a blood draw tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, fentanyl and norfentanyl. He was found to be in possession of syringes loaded with methamphetamine and fentanyl, marijuana and glass smoking pipes. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.
Zachary Morris Smith, 29, of Watkins Glen, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with robbery of a motor vehicle, terroristic threats, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, possession of an instrument of crime with intent, defiant trespass and driving under the influence. On May 27, Smith was allegedly seen walking around Liberty Body Shop, Liberty Township, while carrying a hatchet and threatening other people. He then reportedly took a vehicle from the shop and fled, and was located at his residence with the vehicle and hatchet. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28.
Patricia Dawn Dillin, 27, of Mansfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with theft by unlawful taking of moveable property. On Oct. 30, 2020, Dillin allegedly stole $1,700 from a home where she worked as a caregiver. The victim reported that Dillin knew where cash was kept and found it missing after giving Dillin money to buy the victim groceries. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 29.
Chad Justin Phillips, 33, of Elkland, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI BAC .10%-.16%, expired registration, improper stop and violation of hazard regulation. On March 28, police reportedly found Phillips asleep in his vehicle in the middle of Locey Creek Road, Middlebury Township. He was allegedly intoxicated and a breathalyzer resulted in a .134% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.