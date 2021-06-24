The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Robert Repard in Wellsboro.
Ian Scott Bullock, 21, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, DUI/unsafe driving, careless driving and no headlights. On May 5, police observed Bullock’s vehicle on the shoulder of Route 287, Delmar Township, with no headlights. Bullock allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and a breathalyzer resulted in 0.111% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 29.
Mark L. Delong, 39, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with theft of property lost by mistake. On Feb. 26, police received a report of a package not returned to its owner after several attempts by the owner and Wellsboro Post Office. Delong allegedly signed for the package mistakenly delivered to his house and failed to return it. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 29.